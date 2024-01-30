One Dimensional Room Temperature Superconductivity in LK99, PCPOSOS and Wrinkled Graphite

There are indications of room temperature and room pressure superconductivity for LK99, PCPOSOS and now parallel lines of wrinkled graphite. There is significant amounts of experimental, computational simulation and theoretical evidence and support for multiple materials having room temperature and room pressure superconductivity and it usually involves one dimensional superconductivity

There is a peer review published paper – Global Room-Temperature Superconductivity in Graphite. The wrinkled graphite claims have passed peer review.

Researcher use scotch-taped cleaved pyrolytic graphite carrying the wrinkles that resulted from this cleaving to which they also refer as to line defects. They detected experimental evidence for the global zero-resistance state. The experimental data clearly demonstrated that the array of nearly parallel linear defects that form due to the cleaving of the highly oriented pyrolytic graphite hosts one-dimensional superconductivity.

Researchers report the first unambiguous experimental evidence for the global zero-resistance state, RTSC (room temperature superconductor), in the scotch-tape cleaved highly oriented pyrolytic graphite (HOPG) that possesses dense arrays of nearly parallel line defects (LD), the wrinkles.

They measured the I–V characteristics at T = 300 K (aka room temperature and room pressure). The data demonstrate the zero-resistance state below the magnetic-field-dependent critical current Ic(B), which is decreasing with the field. The obtained I–V curves demonstrate the characteristic features of low-dimensional superconductors. First, the excess voltage peaks seen just above the Ic(B) and before the Ohmic regime sets in at I > IN, see Figure 1c, are similar to those measured in 1D or 2D superconducting constrictions, and are attributed to the charge imbalance and/or presence of phase slip (PS) centers at superconductor (S) –normal metal (N) interfaces. The onset of the Ohmic behavior in I–V characteristics corresponds to the suppression of the non-equilibrium superconducting regime or the transition to the normal state.

LK99 Sulfur Variants

The original korean research team and teams in China both claim and have published non-peer reviewed papers for the claims of room temperature and room pressure superconductors with LK99 and LK99 with sulfur. Berkeley National Labs theorists says experimentalist she knows say that the Chinese who claim LK99 has some superconducting indications are doing high quality work.

The US Air Force Research lab is funding analysis of LK99 thin film.

One-Dimensional room temperature and room pressure superconductivity is part of the claims proposed for LK99, sulfurized LK99 and PCPOSOS.

China Experiment Arxiv Papers LK99

The arxiv paper with copper-substituted lead apatite below room temperature that suggests at room temperature the Meissner effect is possibly present in this material.

Chinese universities and research labs have published experimental evidence in support of LK99 as a room temperature superconductor (microwave absorption). The amount of superconducting material that is made in pile of LK99 powder is small. The LK99 needs to have precisely located copper and phosphorous. This leaves one dimensional molecular chains of superconducting material. All previous superconductors have been found to absorb microwaves. It is the nature of superconducting material that they exclude magnetic fields and thus the electronic and magnetic behavior is observed based on interaction with microwaves.

Original Korean Team APS Presentation Planned on March 4, 2024 – Also Added Sulfur to the Formula

They synthesized materials, Pb10-xCux(P(O1-ySy)4)6O1-zSz (PCPOSOS), called PCPOSOS, which exhibit superconducting behavior at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. These materials displayed characteristics of a superconductor, including zero resistance, the Meissner effect, and partial levitation when placed on a magnet (arXiv: 2307.12037). The partial levitation is caused by an inhomogeneity in the magnetic field of the magnet and occurred within the range of critical magnetic fields, Hc1 and Hc2. That is, the magnetic field of the magnet increased with going from center to the edge of magnet. The magnet had approximately 2000G at the center and approximately 3,000G at its edge. The levitation occurred near center. This indicates the center of the magnet is close to Hc1. It disappeared between center and the edge near Hc2, with Hc1 being much smaller than Hc2, because the magnetic moment at Hc2 is much smaller than that at Hc1. When the magnet is slightly moved, the levitation returns to its original position. This phenomenon is analyzed as flux pinning, which is typical of a type-II superconductor. Moreover, the quantum-locking phenomenon, characteristic of a Type-I superconductor, may appear. However, we interpret PCPOSOS as a Type-II superconductor. We will show two videos of levitations and two videos of magnets.