Open Source Software and $7000 Robot Is Learning Household Tasks

University of Stanford researchers Zipeng Fu and his open source Mobile ALOHA’s hardware is very capable.
Mobile ALOHA is teleoperated for now. It is low-cost open-source hardware and teleoperation system.
They mount ALOHA to a mobile base designed for warehouses: Tracer AGV
It can carry 100kg, move up to 1.6m/s, while costing only $7000.
They can use 50 demos by a human for the ALOHA robot to learn to autonomously complete complex mobile manipulation tasks:
cook and serve shrimp🦐
call and take elevator🛗
store a 3Ibs pot to a two-door cabinet.
Introduce 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐇𝐀🏄 — Learning!
With 50 demos, our robot can autonomously complete complex mobile manipulation tasks:
Open-sourced!
Co-led @tonyzzhao, @chelseabfinn
— Zipeng Fu (@zipengfu) January 3, 2024
To allow simultaneous arms and base control, they simply tether the operator to the mobile base, i.e. backdriving the wheels.
They brought it home yesterday and tried more tasks.
It can:
– do laundry👔👖
– self-charge⚡️
– use a vacuum
– water plants🌳
– load and unload a dishwasher
– use a coffee machine☕️
– obtain drinks from the fridge and open a beer🍺
– open doors🚪
– play with pets🐱
– throw away trash
– turn on/off a lamp💡
Project website: https://mobile-aloha.github.io
we design the low-cost open-source hardware and teleoperation system.
They have been working on the system for about 17 months.
At test time when the robot is autonomous, the backdriving structure and the leader arms can be easily detached. This reduces the robot's footprint by 45% and shaves off 15kg in weight.
This is starting to look useful, so it is a software problem. At least it seems more reasonably priced. For comparison I remember how Moley Robotics was advertised in 2015. Robotic kitchen for 10k bucks or so. Now it costs from 335k bucks. Another toy for the rich. If they are smart, they would hire a chef instead for that money or continue ordering food for quite some time.
Tesla bot could prove great, if they do it right.