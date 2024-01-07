Open Source Software and $7000 Robot Is Learning Household Tasks

University of Stanford researchers Zipeng Fu and his open source Mobile ALOHA’s hardware is very capable.

Mobile ALOHA is teleoperated for now. It is low-cost open-source hardware and teleoperation system.

They mount ALOHA to a mobile base designed for warehouses: Tracer AGV

It can carry 100kg, move up to 1.6m/s, while costing only $7000.

They can use 50 demos by a human for the ALOHA robot to learn to autonomously complete complex mobile manipulation tasks:

cook and serve shrimp🦐

call and take elevator🛗

store a 3Ibs pot to a two-door cabinet.

With 50 demos, our robot can autonomously complete complex mobile manipulation tasks:

To allow simultaneous arms and base control, they simply tether the operator to the mobile base, i.e. backdriving the wheels.

They brought it home yesterday and tried more tasks.

It can:

– do laundry👔👖

– self-charge⚡️

– use a vacuum

– water plants🌳

– load and unload a dishwasher

– use a coffee machine☕️

– obtain drinks from the fridge and open a beer🍺

– open doors🚪

– play with pets🐱

– throw away trash

– turn on/off a lamp💡

Project website: https://mobile-aloha.github.io

we design the low-cost open-source hardware and teleoperation system.

They have been working on the system for about 17 months.

How does 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐇𝐀 work? We seek to achieve a few more goals to augment the dexterity of the original 𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐇𝐀:

At test time when the robot is autonomous, the backdriving structure and the leader arms can be easily detached. This reduces the robot's footprint by 45% and shaves off 15kg in weight. The robot can reach 65cm to 200cm vertically, and 100cm away from its base.