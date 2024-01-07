Large Behaviorial Models for AI Robots

AI driven Large Behaviorial Models (LBM) is to robotics like large language models (aka ChatGPT like systems) are to text, picture, video and voice AI. The systems are scaling up to 1000 narrow tasks in 2024 from just over a hundred tasks. The key is to get autonomous, reliable and adaptable systems.
The systems in humanoid robots and other robot systems are also called embodied AI.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.