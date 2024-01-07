Large Behaviorial Models for AI Robots

AI driven Large Behaviorial Models (LBM) is to robotics like large language models (aka ChatGPT like systems) are to text, picture, video and voice AI. The systems are scaling up to 1000 narrow tasks in 2024 from just over a hundred tasks. The key is to get autonomous, reliable and adaptable systems.

The systems in humanoid robots and other robot systems are also called embodied AI.

