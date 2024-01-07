Figure 01 Humanoid Bot Has Learned to Make Coffee

The Figure 01 humanoid robot is controlled completely by neural nets and learned to make coffee using a coffee machine in ten hours. The Figure 01 learned dynamic walking over the course of a year.

Figure is a California based company building general-purpose humanoids. In May, 2023, they closed $70 million in Series A funding. It was founded by Brett Adcock, will use the funding to develop its Figure 01 humanoid, build out its AI data pipeline for autonomous operations and drive towards commercialization.