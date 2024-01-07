Figure 01 Humanoid Bot Has Learned to Make Coffee

The Figure 01 humanoid robot is controlled completely by neural nets and learned to make coffee using a coffee machine in ten hours. The Figure 01 learned dynamic walking over the course of a year.
Figure is a California based company building general-purpose humanoids. In May, 2023, they closed $70 million in Series A funding. It was founded by Brett Adcock, will use the funding to develop its Figure 01 humanoid, build out its AI data pipeline for autonomous operations and drive towards commercialization.
Nice, they made it look like a cylon. We need our robots to look murderous, it’ll keep us from getting complacent. It’s the cute Disney robots that’ll take us out.