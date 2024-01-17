SpaceX Starfactory Will Make Hundreds of Starships by 2026

Joe Tegtmeyer spoke with Ellie in space about the SpaceX factory ramp. Joe has been a professional large project manager who has managed detailed management of large projects. He has been closely monitoring the construction and expansion of the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin.

Joe gives his projection of how he expects the SpaceX Starfactory to complete in 2025 and expand from there.

There are NASA Artemis requirements that drive SpaceX activities.