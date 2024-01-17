SpaceX Starlink Community Gateway for Gigabit per Second Internet Service

SpaceX’s Starlink has launched a new Community Gateways program to deliver gigabit-speed and even 10 gigabit speed for internet connectivity to remote and underserved areas. It is for internet service providers (ISPs) and cost a $1.25 million upfront cost and $75,000 per month per gigabit per second. Ten gigabits per second would costs $750,000 per month.

SpaceX will build ground station facilities capable of handling up to 10Gbps broadband speeds. This approach ensures reliable, high-speed internet, akin to fiber-optic connectivity, in regions where traditional broadband infrastructure is impractical or too costly to install.

In September, 2023, SpaceX revealed it had built its first Community Gateway for residents of Unalaska, a town located on an island near Alaska. Local ISP OptimERA is now using the satellite connectivity from the gateway to bolster the broadband for most of its customers.