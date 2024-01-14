SpaceX Starship Can Reach Mars in Just 45 Days

People believe that exotic new propulsion systems are needed to reduce the one way trip times from Earth to Mars from 180-270 days down to 45 days each way. The slower mission times are for chemical rockets where we barely get out of Earth orbit with a small rocket engine. SpaceX Starship can refuel after reaching orbit to enable faster orbits (straighter and less looping paths) to go to Mars. This makes 90 day times each way easy with chemical Starship and even more wasteful but still chemical rockets to Mars in 45 days each way.

In 2033 there are opportunities to do a high thrust ~45 day outbound transit with a ~10.5km/s TMI (trans Mars injection). If you refill in an elliptical orbit that’s at LEO+2.5-3km/s then the TMI burn requirement goes down to 7.5-8km/s. A SpaceX Starship with 1200 tons of fuel should be able to do with roughly 150 tons of burnout mass. This is enough for ship, residuals, and a crew cabin with enough consumables to last a moderately sized crew for the 45 day transit. The trouble is that once you get there, you are approaching Mars at ~15km/s.

One way to solve this would be to powerbrake to 8.5km/s and aerobrake from there. This needs an additional ~6.5km/s, and the most straightforward way to solve that is to send a fleet of expendable tankers alongside the crew ship and refill en route. This would call for 5 or more fully filled 2000 ton tankers in elliptical orbit. SpaceX could do it.

How can you refill an empty Starship either in Mars orbit or on the surface. Make the methane out of the Mars atmosphere or bring the return propellant from Earth. A slower and more fuel efficient 2000 tanker tanker topped off in elliptical Earth orbit can bring about 1200 tons of that fully propulsively to an elliptical Mars orbit.

A 7.5km/s burn from elliptical Mars orbit will top out at around a 60 day return time in our pretty optimal 2035 return window. We again need extra fuel to brake. Starship again must slow down and then aerobrake (15-16km/s vs. 12.5km/s ITS baseline). The same tanker fleet trick as for the outbound could credibly solve the return speed problem, and technically 45-day outbound + 60-day inbound does satisfy the 45-day transit is achievable with Starship claim.

More vehicle staging from elliptical Earth orbit for the outbound, and a cascade of tankers to deliver the requisite prop to HEO and HMO. This would enable a fully chemical orbital transfer vehicle setup that can do 45-day transit in both directions in the ’33-’35 mission window with a total of 25kt of payload to LEO and less then a dozen expended Starships.

SpaceX Starship has many ways with more ordinary refueling to enable 8.5 km/s delta-v which is far more than the 3.8-4.5 km/s for the low fuel and slower Hohmann orbital transfers that take 180 days. Starship with faster more elliptical orbits can regularly do 90 days each way from Earth to Mars.