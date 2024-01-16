Nextbigfuture has covered Elon mentioning that a future SpaceX Starship could be 20% longer BUT now it is reported that SpaceX is designing a 150 meter longer Starship. Felix Schlang at What about It? describes the new version 3 Starship work.
This would be up to 95 feet longer than the current 120 meters.
The structural changes will happen at the same time as engine upgrades.
Likely to be 10% to 20% longer in later versions
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2023
Left: Current SpaceX Starship Design
Right: Proposed V3 Starship. (150m) 🤯
Speechless. What do you think of this?
🖼️@Vooper3D🚀 pic.twitter.com/jJUsUMcTpN
— What about it!? (@FelixSchlang) January 16, 2024
Why did SpaceX's Starship fail to reach reentry? We have the answer! How tall will a V3 Starship be? We have the scale. Why did China build a Kerbal Rocket? Nobody knows, but it works! 🔥
Our new Video is out!
Click: https://t.co/ZZoVGujpsp
🖼️ @Vooper3D 🚀 pic.twitter.com/K5CqdnLs6C
— What about it!? (@FelixSchlang) January 16, 2024
2 thoughts on “SpaceX Starship Version 3 Will Be 150 Meters Tall”
The most obvious reason behind making a rocket taller is that the engines are now more powerful.
I wonder if maybe they have not reached the performance requirements for Starship now that they are flying actual hardware. It could be overweight or some other performance degrading realities that will be bad for all the ambitious plans.
To get the desired mass to orbit, they simply stretch it and spend some more fuel.
I hope I’m wrong.