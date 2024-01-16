SpaceX Starship Version 3 Will Be 150 Meters Tall

Nextbigfuture has covered Elon mentioning that a future SpaceX Starship could be 20% longer BUT now it is reported that SpaceX is designing a 150 meter longer Starship. Felix Schlang at What about It? describes the new version 3 Starship work.

This would be up to 95 feet longer than the current 120 meters.

The structural changes will happen at the same time as engine upgrades.

  2. I wonder if maybe they have not reached the performance requirements for Starship now that they are flying actual hardware. It could be overweight or some other performance degrading realities that will be bad for all the ambitious plans.
    To get the desired mass to orbit, they simply stretch it and spend some more fuel.
    I hope I’m wrong.

