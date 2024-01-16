SpaceX Starship Version 3 Will Be 150 Meters Tall

Nextbigfuture has covered Elon mentioning that a future SpaceX Starship could be 20% longer BUT now it is reported that SpaceX is designing a 150 meter longer Starship. Felix Schlang at What about It? describes the new version 3 Starship work.

This would be up to 95 feet longer than the current 120 meters.

The structural changes will happen at the same time as engine upgrades.

Likely to be 10% to 20% longer in later versions — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2023

Left: Current SpaceX Starship Design

Right: Proposed V3 Starship. (150m) 🤯 Speechless. What do you think of this? 🖼️@Vooper3D🚀 pic.twitter.com/jJUsUMcTpN — What about it!? (@FelixSchlang) January 16, 2024

