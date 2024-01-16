Taiwan Has the Perfect Terrain for Defense But Needs More Anti-ship Missiles

The Council of Foreign Relations states the difficulties that China would have attacking Taiwan. Taiwan is a nearly perfect island to defend.

China would need to shift military assets to its eastern coast and undertake other visible preparations for an invasion, which Taiwan and the United States would likely be able to detect.

Even if Chinese troops successfully cross the strait, few deep-water ports and beaches in Taiwan could accommodate a large landing force.

Due to the shallow water, China would have to anchor ships far from Taiwan’s coast and move equipment to the shores slowly, making the ships vulnerable to Taiwanese missiles and artillery.

Taiwan’s east coast is lined by cliffs that are too steep for an invading force to scale. Moving to Taiwan’s major population centers is only possible via a few narrow passes and tunnels, which Taiwan can destroy or defend.

There was a CSIS wargame of a China war with Taiwan.

There is a 3.5 day turn rate in the wargame. The early phases of the war needs to be done hour by hour.

They always start the wargame with China being given a successful sneak attack. The sneak attack destroys a lot of Taiwan’s Navy and Air force.

IF a large sneak attack were to occur in real-life then it would be the result of monumental incompetence.

Ukraine avoided having its air force wiped out when Russia attacked.

Taiwan has mountain bases to protect aircraft.

They did determine that it was critical for Taiwan to destroy China’s amphibious landing ships.

Destroy the landing ships and the invasion always fails.

This was obvious and there has been the recommendation to increase the shipment of anti-ship missiles to Taiwan.

The wargame noted the importance of the US having access to bases on Japan.

The CSIS made recommendations for the hardening of airplane hangers on Japan and Guam to protect airplanes.