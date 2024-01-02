Tesla Beat Deliveries With 484,000 in Q4

Tesla beat q4 deliveries with 484k. 1% over analysts who were at 480k. The other cars category is S, X, Semi and cybertruck. This has almost 5k more sold than produced. This means they sold inventory on the high end. This will mean about $100 million more for net income in Q4. This helps margin by about 0.5%. Note: corrected extra inventory sale impact.

