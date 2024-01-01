Rotating Detonating Engines Can Enable Practical Hypersonic Planes

The main problem holding back reusable hypersonic planes is that traditional ramjet engines become very inefficient over mach 2 while hypersonic engines do not work well below mach 4. There is the need to solve the hypersonic speed gap between mach 2 and mach 4. Rotating Detonating Engines can be more efficient up to mach 3 and also enable hypersonic engines to work down to mach 3. This can close the gap and enable efficient hypersonic planes.
Rotating Detonating Engines use supersonic explosions which are more efficient than subsonic deflagration. The detonation goes around the chamber.
The rotating detonating engine can be smaller and lighter which is always better for planes.
