Tesla FSD 12.1 Drives Smoothly Like a Good Human Driver

Here is a review of Tesla FSD 12.1. FSD 12.1 has single-stack end-to-end neural nets trained with millions of video clips for the driving controls.

The car drives more like a human.

You’re driving in the fast lane (left) of a two-lane highway because slower cars stay in the right lane. Then a faster car approaches from behind. FSD v12 signals, safely switches to the slower lane, lets the faster car pass, then switches back into the fast lane and stays there.

Speed control is much smoother and appears to adjust itself smoothly with the surrounding traffic flow.

FSD v12 is more patient and assertive during lane-changing maneuvers. There’s no more “middle-of-the-change hesitation” (changing mind in the middle of a lane change).

#FSD beta v12.1 is finally here. I received the OTA update while our family was vacationing at Universal Studios in LA. I couldn't wait to get home and upgrade to FSD. — Tony Tong (@GoProAI) January 1, 2024

All previous FSD versions struggled and tended to snake left and right within what the car perceived as a “wide” lane. The snaking problem is finally gone in v12 with the end-to-end neural networks for driving controls – it simply learns how a good human driver would handle such a situation – just stays the course.

FSD v12 is a step change that fundamentally solves those hard-to-solve issues by just mimicing video of many, many human drivers.