SpaceX Launches Starlink Direct to Phone Satellites

Starlink Direct to Cellphone supports about 7 Megabytes per beam and the beams are very big.

Starlink v2-Mini satellites have three downlink antennas and one uplink antenna, each capable of eight beams and two polarizations. This means that each satellite has a total of 48 beams down and 16 up. It is unclear how many of the beams are for Direct to phone service and how many are for high bandwidth internet.

Of 21 Starlink satellites launched tonight six feature direct-to-cell capabilities. SpaceX plans to launch approximately 840 direct-to-cell sats over the next 6 months and more later in time.

90% of the Earth is unreachable for service by any cellphone company.

Starlink provides service to any area where you can see the sky.

They will start with text messaging and then move on to voice and data.

Voice over IP usually have at least 85 kbps for voice calls. This would mean about 80 simultaneous voice calls using 7 Megabytes per beam.

The current timeline is text service starting in 2024, voice and data in 2025, and IoT (internet of things) service in 2025.

The previous 880 or so Starlink V2 mini launched in 2023 did not have direct to phone capabilities. New Starlink V2.X mini have the direct to phone capabilities.

Documents released in 2022 revealed that the Direct to Cell system will be able to provide theoretical peak speeds of up to 7.2Mbps peak upload (Earth-to-Space) over 1.4MHz or 5MHz bandwidth channels per beam, respectively, and up to either 4.4Mbps or 18.3Mbps on the downlink (Space-to-Earth) over the same bandwidth channels per beam using LTE (4G) technology.

