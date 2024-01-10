Video of Full LK99 Superconductor Presentation from 2 Days Ago – Autotranslated Korean Transcript to English

Sukbae Lee is one of the original lead researchers of the LK99 room temperature and room pressure superconductor. There is now a video of his complete talk. He is speaking his native korean. At the bottom of this article, I took the korean language transcript and autotranslated it all to english. There are likely many mistakes in both the textual korean language transcript and then more errors translating the korean text into english. It is the best that I can do as I do not speak Korean.

Translated video description:

From KBC News.

Seokbae Lee, CEO of Quantum Energy Research Institute, who claims to have created ‘LK-99’, a room temperature and pressure superconductor.

Superconductors, which completely eliminate electrical resistance, are a dream material and, if commercialized, would be a discovery that could be called a ‘scientific revolution’.

There was a strong debate in the scientific community after the first paper was published last year, but this is the first time that the developer has personally appeared in public.

Representative Lee, who attended the Yonsei University Quantum Industry Convergence Leading Vision Declaration Ceremony, confirmed that the material he developed was a superconductor.

Previously Described Highlights

The class of room temperature and room pressure superconductors is real.

He and other researchers have formed a corporation and the success of the company and its patents is the priority.

IBM is the first company to start discussions. Nextbigfuture believes there are other companies.

Sukbae Lee believes China groups have successfully reproduced the sample.

They have a video detecting zero (very low superconducting level) resistance.

There are still instabilities and other issues to be worked through.

There are currently limitations around a narrow range of magnetic fields.

Sukbae Lee and his team are confident

APL materials review process : Ongoing

Patent registration: Ongoing

Why no samples and data? -> We are a corporation. Patent.

We are going to be proved by other researchers

Automated Translation to English of the Korean Language Transcript

I would also like to thank Yonsei University and Director Lee Hak of Eori, who made it possible for me to present this.

We would like to thank you for discriminating on this.

The contents were already explained to us by this monk, but we also

There is a reason and how we have progressed so far is to some extent at this point.

Since you convinced me that I should talk, first of all, I will make this presentation.

I did it, but uh, a little bit unfortunately.

If I were to be considered an ordinary scholar, I would still be the representative.

When you say a scholar, it is correct to talk about it in a thesis, but that part is still in a state of revision.

There are some limitations in some parts, so today I will talk about what I have done so far and what we still have in the paper.

0:58

First of all, let’s put aside the data and see what we have done so far and what we have

Let me tell you briefly about the achievements we have had.

1:11

As the name suggests, Sangwonsa first started with the goal of becoming a superconductor.

At first I thought it was Camaras’ dream.

1:24

Camara Ness was the first person to discover superconductivity. Yes, but

He first discovered it in 1911 and it’s been over 100 years uh and it’s been 110 years.

1:37

So, in a way, we have taken on a new challenge, and we

Uh, can you tell us to what extent the results have been achieved?

1:52

I’ll give it to you. First of all, I can tell you about three things, but the main contents are probably the ones you’re most curious about.

There will be, uh, where on earth did these people suddenly appear and call themselves Superconductors?

2:05

What on earth are your roots? I’ll tell you briefly about that part first. uh development

2:13

Key points about the current situation and the reasons for the current controversy

I’ll try to summarize it a little bit, but if possible, I’ll explain a lot of things so far.

2:25

Let me resolve some of the doubts I had with some scientific data.

2:30

We’re going to do it, even under limited circumstances, and we’ll say it first.

As you gave, briefly explain the reasons for participating in A Cooley’s materials and project.

2:42

I told you and also uh right now we are at LK 9 so uh

2:50

Noh Moon suddenly went up to Akai, but since then, if it’s not China or the United States, it’s

There is also India, uh what kind of situation has it been in and uh briefly about those aspects.

3:01

Looking at it, I thought about the characteristics of that Nala and how our country should be talked about right now.

3:07

I would like to say briefly, uh, first of all, we are

To the warrior, you are a warrior who passed away in 2017. This is a signal ceremony.

3:22

The professor is a physics chemist who majored in liquids.

3:29

He also created a new equation for liquids and uh about that.

As we continue to research, especially when certain equations are created, we will be able to determine the

3:41

One of the most unique features, viscosity, will continue to be interested in whether it will actually be implemented or not.

3:49

It is the identity that has been generalized theoretically, generalized as a general theory, and then originally uh, in the store tradition.

So, uh, he took on a concurrent role. He was the CEO of Jeongeumsa, but at that time,

4:04

Because of the experience you had in the United States at the time, computers were coming in the future, but in our country, there were seven times, maybe nine times.

4:11

Every time, I put out three sets of typewriters, three sets at a time, but that’s how it goes.

No, if you want to make it an electric typewriter anyway, you have to change it to a typewriter. That’s why my grandfather always said,

4:23

You kept your word, my father kept his writing, and I keep my word, and the key is that we exchange information back and forth.

4:30

I thought it would be nice if we could have a typewriter that works, so here’s the keyboard we’re using right now.

Everyone, the keyboard is used twice on your laptop. This is actually a trial of an external typing method, so it was probably after the patent was issued.

4:45

You can remember the first Sejong culture as something that was learned at a government office.

How did you make this? It’s the data you mentioned earlier. Uh, of course now.

4:56

There were those seniors in graduate school, so there was important data and good data.

5:02

It is most necessary if we want to use typing comfortably.

5:07

Do we have to use data? At the time we usually talk about, uh 3 to 1

Let’s go to Joseon Joseon Central Donghwa Ilgo

5:18

Every morning, when I hear an editorial coming out, graduate students are studying business, yin, medicine, science, and technology.

5:24

I count all the gas and put it away in the morning.

I attached the data for a year and a half and came up with the most standard language.

5:36

I entered the language used by intellectuals, and from that, I placed myself in the most comfortable position.

5:44

It can be done without any inconvenience. These things are basically Choi Gyu.

5:50

The monk used the role of statistics as a basis for ingenious methods of dealing with statistics.

5:55

Because of that, there are some difficult situations after developing it.

While giving lectures in 1993 and 1987, the location was like this.

6:07

After receiving the intuitive information that there was a superconducting accelerator, from then on I devoted myself to this area.

6:14

73 In 1993, adults also had confidence in this theory and believed in it.

Based on that, you also gave a presentation once. Honestly, since then,

6:26

The Chundo area was so difficult that many people were turned away from school.

6:32

Afterwards, he reached retirement age in 2008. Then, the theoretical background.

I wanted to leave these parts in liquid form, so I’ll first talk about the general theory and equation of state.

6:46

And then after that, in 2008, we moved to the ancient city of Hyeonseong.

6:52

With the permission of the president and chairman, I started a business based on research and changed the name.

Professor Choi named it the Energy Research Institute, so at first, uh

7:04

While doing that, we continued to make progress, and now that the research center has been organized,

7:10

The center of the Department of Medicine provides a warm superconductivity laboratory, and many people go to China to study superconductors.

7:17

They said it was 7th grade in the first draft. Yes, they continued to do research in the research department, and they also collaborated on writing, but I was a Korean language scholar.

7:25

What is this warm family-style memorial? It was done because of the concept that a warm place can also be a memorial service.

There are a lot, so I’ll just proceed quickly and basically. So in the end,

7:38

uh statistical mechanics heli a very famous american

7:43

Theoretical separation chemist is the person who created the first theory dealing with liquids, and in our country

There are some amazing language scholars, and you can think of them as the last generation.

7:56

Since the advent of computing, models such as model pros and liquid models have almost become obsolete.

8:02

The key here is how to make the model, but that’s up to him.

There are parts that people think about, such as pictures, but they are all mechanized and are starting to be overlooked.

8:14

So, whether it’s a joke or something, it’s all over, so I can get over that part.

8:20

But in a way, we are doing it for the last time and we are talking about the general theory that our modeling is correct.

It’s organized, but if you look at the big category, there’s my superconductor, which is also the premiere of our superconductor.

8:34

As a theory, you were referring to the isb theory that I mentioned earlier. So this is the goal of One Dimension Solid.

8:41

When the state is in a one-dimensional state and electrons flow well, the electric gas is

8:46

It will become much more condensed, and because of that, the temperature will rise. In response to the saying that the temperature will become much higher,

We have been progressing and the theory has always been uh what my teacher taught me is yes

9:00

Uh, what you taught me is that we usually explain a certain phenomenon through theory.

9:06

It is not a general theory that can be created only under special conditions of a special solution. We usually use special relativity theory like this.

Let me tell you, but general relativity, which is much more general than special relativity, is a much bigger picture.

9:20

It is a picture that is much more accurate than the general comparison, and the theory should move towards improving in that direction by accurately and inductively explaining the phenomenon.

9:28

Check it out, check all the data, and come up with a general theory that can explain it all.

9:34

This is the way in which our field of study has developed so far. We will continue to progress based on that way of thinking.

So, since 1991, I have been giving conference presentations step by step.

9:46

The Korean Society of Rheology, uh, and then uh, we wanted to find a lot of collaborators.

9:53

As I said, I was trying to find a lot of contractors, and when I saw it, they came up with a new theory and a domestic labor service.

10:01

That’s why you couldn’t meet your comrade while combining it based on that.

Well, I was in 1992 and suddenly it switched to a laboratory.

10:12

He said he would do it and said he would try developing it, so uh, so.

10:18

I have been experimenting with the settings for about a year and a half since 2018.

In 1996, it was confirmed for the first time that pendulum properties appeared in polymers.

10:29

And after that, we started writing in 1999 that it now says LK 99 at the top.

10:34

A huge trine error is made to find those that are said to have been found.

10:40

In 1999, I found a very exciting hope. That was at the very beginning.

10:47

This is the content presented by the Crystal Growth Society. This was the first data like this in 1999.

It was confirmed that if you make about 1 ton, you get about 1mg.

10:59

And unfortunately, I am leaving for the military in 1999. How have you been for the past 3 years?

11:07

I don’t know. I was discharged after that.

11:12

Next time, I tried to run away, but he came to my house and told me not to go anywhere, so yes, again.

I was dragged into this and it has come to this point. Well, first of all, it’s just the premiere and the premiere.

11:27

Is it just my feeling about what the field is like, or is there a fundamental reason why this is still the case?

11:32

I would like to briefly share my thoughts on whether the village and provincial areas have not been developed.

11:38

Let me tell you, we usually say that this is blind motherhood, but it is a blind motherhood.

When you touch an elephant, everyone who touches it speaks with their own feelings. I touched its ear, but the elephant is wide.

11:51

I touched the foot and it was like a rabbit and an elephant pillar. If I touched the tail, it was a lake.

11:58

However, in my view, this part clearly involves statistical processing of data.

12:04

We have to process it and check what the overall outline is like, one by one, and these people come together.

It’s a situation where fusion is needed to come up with a proper solution, but honestly, Chodo is the first to come out.

12:17

This is a situation where you have to go down to support from the start, and all the equipment pioneering this uses such inversion.

12:22

And because of that, each piece of equipment is expensive. Liquid helium must be used, and because of this, it is not easily accessible.

And very uniquely, it is said to be a macroscopic quantum phenomenon.

12:35

However, if you estimate the resistance, the resistance is almost much higher than that of copper.

12:41

It comes out low. I can see it, but I can’t explain it. And then now.

12:47

Theories come out and we put restrictions on them one by one. From there, we come up with a perspective from the beginning.

What we have is to measure the noise of the equipment, which is called zero definition. When we measure, the noise of the equipment is measured.

13:00

We argue that because we are the government, we measure finances and that is fundamental.

13:09

In order to do it one by one, of course, there is still a theory that won the Nobel Prize.

13:14

I don’t think there is yet an invitation that can explain everything consistently.

There are a few papers coming out recently that aim at this. Yes, it’s now physicists’

13:26

Yes, but what was so interesting about this person is that this is the first place that Ness is.

13:33

It was first discovered in 1911 on Mercury. Then, the temperature

13:40

It seems to be going up a little, but it was mostly sluggish for about 50 years, and then it showed up in 1986, reaching over 30k.

Why 30 is important is that in the beginning, the theory here was, uh, between 50 and 57 years.

13:55

BC will be completed after receiving the Nobel Prize, but until then, the temperature will be over 30 degrees.

14:01

There was an assumption that it could not be overcome. However, when a magnet was suddenly created from a material, the magnetic body was automatically formed.

14:08

After looking at the characteristics, the temperature suddenly rises like this in the next few years.

We usually call this a high-temperature superconductor, but what is clear is that this phenomenon is

14:22

We are now looking at how it happens almost at the molecular level, but we are looking at it additively, but we are not sure how it happens.

14:29

It means that all theories are different. There is no established theory yet.

14:34

But we suddenly found ourselves here at first, and now we

It was marked like this because it receives a transition for the kill, but we have now confirmed

14:46

You can’t even measure 127 degrees with your feet. Because the equipment is so poorly handled, it’s 400k, so it’s 127 degrees.

14:54

Even if the temperature goes up to 127 degrees Celsius, it is difficult to measure accurately with equipment that goes beyond that.

15:01

When it goes up, this is a new theoretical concept that we mentioned earlier.

I was looking at it from a liquid point of view and now I’m continuing the experiment.

15:13

I’ve been doing it since the beginning, and now that I’ve done it with a theoretical background,

15:19

Has it been almost 20 years now? Yes, a little more than that. Anyway, since it’s been that long, a lot of data has accumulated.

15:26

There was a tremendous amount of know-how accumulated, and Professor Lee Lee

It seems like you’ve already smelled all of those centipedes’ data.

15:37

You contacted us and I told you that I would gladly do it again.

15:42

This is a theoretical situation, but there are only two things we have in mind. We can create the equation of state for this liquid.

15:49

If you go into the figure shown here, which is the equation for viscosity, uh, the equation for liquid viscosity is

It’s a story, but what I was first interested in was the liquid viscosity at the very beginning.

16:05

However, in general, the static viscosity of this may be the resistance of the electronic fluid.

16:10

You started by looking at the concept, but this is the picture.

16:15

If you look here, you can’t usually tell these things apart.

After dropping it, Professor Hyun Kim recently had a focus.

16:26

The basis of the theory is the metal insulator transition, and that is the pattern.

16:31

The metal transition is the same here, and here too, this is viscosity data.

16:37

The data of the electromagnetic fluid in the primary conductor has the same pattern and suddenly disappears.

Quantum area This is the area of resistance we usually talk about, the area of a state with viscosity and the liquid

16:52

The other party created this liquid and almost accurately describes its liquid state.

16:58

They say the accuracy is quite accurate, but it’s within 10%, but surprisingly, it shows the phase equilibrium picture of electrons in a superconductor.

17:05

If you draw it, a very similar pattern appears. Oh, this is a liquid pattern.

Depending on the density, the state of the memorial changes. Because of this, it continues.

17:18

Looking at this, I thought it was a disconfirmation and proceeded. I was confident about it for the first time and now

17:25

Currently, when the College of Science was first built within Korea University, it was organized like this.

17:32

I made this call, but it is currently closed. It is very difficult to make a gizzard in school. Yes, and that.

You announced in 1994 that you had established the theory, and as I mentioned earlier,

17:45

In 1996, if you search now, you will find the video. If you search by the title, you will find the video.

17:52

Come out and I’m standing at the end like this. Yeah, I just stayed there until 1999.

17:59

Before I went to the military, my performance was exactly the same, so I was told that I was an ISB model, so as of now,

In science, we usually say this is a pseudoband. In physics, we say it is a pseudoband, but we say this is a pseudoband.

18:12

At the time, the ISB model was a band formed between electrons at the bottom of the level where electrons were not bound.

18:19

If you look here, it is a polymer conductor material.

18:25

This is what I did for the following thesis and these are the initial materials for it. Yes, and now the next thing I am interested in is

This is the problem we found in 1999. If you look here, it’s about

18:38

327k A transition occurs there, but the value here is very small. Here here.

18:45

If you look at it, the front is small. I wonder if I have to make it in units, how many mils will I get?

18:51

And it is very difficult to separate, and it is a situation like this.

In addition, we also have a separate conductor. The lower the degree, the more we make it so that it can be extracted from the liquid.

19:04

If that’s true, there will be something that has properties even in liquids, so I’m talking about a metal solution that can work with liquids as well.

19:10

Check out the characteristic that the autonomy suddenly becomes negative like this, so you can film this experimentally. But you can do synthesis.

19:17

It’s a very difficult task to do and it’s easy to make it in class, so

First of all, I focused on reporting, but in the process of continuing to reach retirement age,

19:31

Since you are suddenly approaching retirement age, I decided to organize all the theoretical parts and write about chemistry.

19:36

Submitted by Physical Chemistry Edda and discussed viscosity with Professor Hosoo Kim.

19:43

By defining the theory, it is a general theory. It is a theory that corresponds to all substances. It is called a correspondence theory.

Let’s talk about it here. When using general balseution, most substances

19:56

About the forms that apply to Jeonri, the same goes here, like Professor Su Kim.

20:03

You participated and uh, on top of that, the materials that we can handle.

20:08

There are conditions for synthesis, so let’s repeat them step by step and check the liquid first.

So, after checking that, it seems that a new type of thermoelectric characteristic is possible. Then, the ultimate energy problem came to mind.

20:21

Since it’s a solution, he said let’s check it out, so we continue to discuss the quality of metal solutions regarding materials.

20:28

That’s it. I touched the electromotive force coming out of there with my hand and caught the electromotive force coming out and looked at the characteristics.

20:34

It’s in a state like this. Now that we’ve developed it, the company will stabilize a bit. Now that we’ve received investment, it’s like this.

As I was doing this, the manager suddenly announced that now in 2017, there will be a new

20:46

You said let’s leave or something, and from before you are sitting here now,

20:51

I went to Hanjeong and gave a presentation with Professor Ohho, who I was interacting with. I had made an appointment to give a presentation, but suddenly something happened.

20:58

You paid, so I collected the data and went to KEPCO and presented it.

This is the content. So, according to Professor Choi, if you are a warm first-year student, you will be given a challenge like this and a limited time announcement has already been made.

21:11

I did it in 2017 and uh on the investment week uh with our investors.

21:18

The photo researchers took was something that Professor Oho Dagori continued to do, but for the subsequent contents, uh, we just uh at the beginning.

21:25

It came out 3 years later in 2019, and now we have data from 3 years later in 2017.

We are currently working on forms that allow you to see it in a more detailed and clean form.

21:38

This is the status, but where on earth did this come from and how did it come out? Here it is.

21:46

If you see, the yo-yo material is what we first used.

21:51

The material that developed its properties while making it with Samsung Dilam was thermally treated.

I came up with a new idea and posted a screen. I uploaded a screen, and the content was posted on August 21, 2021.

22:03

It’s in the patent that went out on the 25th, so I told you about the first part of it. It’s coming soon.

22:10

I’m probably going to submit it to the domestic process ceramic processor.

22:16

Chromatography uses heat temperature differences to determine which areas are in the growing area and at what temperature.

Now, a temperature difference is created, so I take pictures of everything here in 1mm increments.

22:28

The way to do it is to make a prisoner like this and check it with a spring pin.

22:34

I kept doing it. I measured everything with current. And then I realized that it was very unique.

22:39

There are people who appear like this. They usually look metallic, but there are people who appear like this.

It appears like this. What is the law? It appears when a transition occurs. In other words, the basic form is

22:51

Metal has metallic characteristics, but suddenly the resistance increases sharply.

22:56

The form that is just down is basically nothing but a railway castle in terms of material, so this area is here.

23:05

I checked today and expanded it like this, so this content is in the patent.

This is the content, and then first of all,

23:18

Now that we’ve made it, Jaehee needs to synthesize cocoons to make a lot of them so we can mass produce them, so now we’ll synthesize cocoons.

23:24

So, we made it and pressed the powder flat, and then we secured the data for 20 years.

23:33

Surprisingly, there were two kinks. So, I need to check this more. I proceeded like this, and then, ah, this

It’s just that the materials we have in our lab are currently included in our patents.

23:46

Oh, but there is no video in the patent anymore, and the basis for the data we have confirmed so far is

23:52

I’ve shortened the video material just to make it brief. If you watch it here, I’ll tell you something. Here.

23:59

On the right is the current amount. And uh, sorry, it says temperature here, but we can lower it to 23.

I don’t have any equipment. Ah, it’s a temperature city. It’s read by the numbers on the instrument, but it’s the temperature.

24:12

City High School 2 3 City Sangwoon, and from there, the current and voltage are

24:19

On the right is the current amount and data is recorded one by one. And on the top

24:25

If you measure voltage while applying current, its slope becomes resistance.

If you look at the right axis here, the right axis will be the temperature. The temperature is

24:36

And here, the resistance value converted from this resistance value is estimated.

24:41

If you think of it like this: Resistance, here is the temperature, here is the applied current, here is the measured voltage.

24:47

Let’s take a look at the video. When the current is small, here

If you look at it, it looks like a resist at a very low current. It looks like a resist, just a little bit like this.

24:59

It goes up. If we make a solid state like this, there is a grain, so from there

25:06

I think it’s a characteristic that comes out, and other things go like this and then drop and drop.

25:13

The wind that we have studied so far is a characteristic that appears in materials that have one-dimensional properties.

Then it seems to go up a lot. It seems like there is a trine. Then

25:24

Suddenly it fell once and then went up and now this is the Senate.

25:32

The material we synthesized in the upper chamber of the upper chamber suddenly undergoes a large increase in the constant current.

25:40

You can check this phase phenomenon where a transition occurs where a change in resistance occurs.

When we first came out, people in China said, “Isn’t that because it’s CS Maxa?”

25:53

I tried it, but it doesn’t tremble when the CS current is given at such a low degree.

25:59

Yes, and if you look here, what would you do if you tried to testify here?

26:04

I don’t know if you can feel it, but even if you apply current here, it doesn’t increase much, but here

The temperature rises very quickly. Data on that is in the next chapter.

26:20

Well, and one more thing I would like to tell you is why I made it but I can’t measure it. Foreign matter has the characteristics of raw paper.

26:29

Because there is, if you make it different, the array will change according to the earth dimension.

26:35

If you think about it statistically, if you can lift this, you have to lower the dimension so that there is a way for the current to pass through.

26:41

What we first thought was that through a lot of repetition, we could achieve this as a pro using the spring.

I couldn’t measure it well, so I ended up using the Ai method.

26:54

Uh, I’ll show you again. Add the dimension to the center sample and add the pillars of the room.

27:02

I put one more thing in. It lowers the dimension. Looking at the overall order, in order to make the surface where the current flows into a surface, relatively

27:10

The characteristics seen in reducing the dimension of current also appear in the same tray.

And if you look at it like this, when you use the resist, the temperature increases quickly. The data is sparse. What does it mean now?

27:24

Even if you apply current to the front, the temperature doesn’t change much.

27:30

They say it’s because of what’s going on between him and Gree when they give him a baby, but suddenly the kid gets angry and moves on.

27:37

From here, the temperature rises a lot and resistance becomes large.

The story is that we continue to create samples of these materials and continue to repeat the work.

27:50

Well, then I wanted to be popular, so I ended up in this situation.

27:57

If you look, this is where we’ve raised the temperature to close to 100 degrees, so here’s the sample.

28:02

Stability These are the stability issues of the equipment, so what did you do?

I pulled out the stomach, and in order to raise the temperature steadily, I pulled it out and put a microscope on it.

28:15

And then I repeated measuring and doing it, and after continuing to measure the temperature,

28:20

It was difficult to raise it after raising it, so I started with low temperature and started to come out flat.

28:27

If you look here, it becomes 121 degrees, but at the moment it reaches 121 degrees, the Choi Do characteristic is broken.

A pattern appears where the discarding resistance increases like this. This is because I checked all the currents separately. Of course, in the middle

28:41

There are areas that stand out, and we also focus on areas where characteristics appear.

28:48

We haven’t analyzed it accurately yet. There were some areas that stood out, but there were also samples that didn’t.

28:53

Because there is, I checked all the data in it one by one.

Then, if we want to commercialize it, if we want to go in this direction, we can make it into chunks like this and distribute it anywhere.

29:06

You have to attach it to ash or cotton. That’s what I did to do that.

29:13

What we experimented with is that if you look here, this is now a class and we usually

29:18

I usually say it’s a course, but my professional schedule is like this.

I’m putting it on hold. This content is weak. It was posted somewhere like this.

29:47

If you look at the content, the plus and minus numbers keep repeating. We’re talking about a lot of modders with 7 or 10 or 7 wins.

29:55

It’s in a state of being. Usually, it’s measured around 6 wins or 7 wins depending on the division.

30:01

It’s different, but the pattern appears like this. I take it with my hand and shake it.

30:08

This is a state that keeps repeating itself and shows the transition.

30:14

For this reason, we raised it a lot, but the grazing was too thin at the time.

Until that state, even the treasure, measure it

30:26

If we didn’t do it and the value comes out like this, aren’t you sometimes measuring it wrong?

30:34

Some people say this, so the next chapter is about that. Now turn to the right.

30:41

It goes and goes a lot with the current and then comes back and goes left again in the negative direction and this is the characteristic of Pope.

If you look at the next chapter, you will see a picture of the part that goes to minus.

30:56

It’s uh if you look here, uh this is now the thermometer as I mentioned earlier.

31:02

I’m sorry, but the rain sign is actually this city. And if you look here, it looks like this.

31:09

Voltmeter Nano Voltmeter is a device that can measure up to 10 volts to the power of 9, and you can see it here.

There are a lot of 0s in the order of value. There are a lot of 0s and one or two of them keep going back and forth below.

31:22

This is the situation. The one below is now called Ubu Current Source, which provides current.

31:28

This can be divided step by step in advance. If you look here, the lamp is now in the minus direction.

31:34

If you go, the part that indicates that the resist has been properly installed is now a red light right here. Yes, in the yoyo part.

If the lamp blinks or something like this, the measurement was not performed properly.

31:47

So I just um so we checked the thin film and uh that

31:53

I’ll tell you later, uh, honestly, a little bit later, but uh, this is the material that is uploaded to Cuper Poina or something like that.

31:58

It’s in the patent, but there’s only a picture in that part, and it’s a paper, but it’s

That part is currently in the state of Morris as confirmation data. It is still being revised, so the data is

32:11

I’m not going to write about it separately. Another thing is that you’re talking about magnation levitation.

32:18

With our basic logic, it is quite difficult for levitation to occur in cases like Wondi Vengeance, and we

32:24

Even though I do it repeatedly, I know it’s quite difficult. That’s why it’s like this as an exemption.

Are the electrons close enough to be able to correlate with each other? That’s why we founded the Crystal Growth Society.

32:38

I thought that I would be able to see levitation only if it became tighter, and another case was that the entire Wondi Vengeance was like this.

32:45

It is said that if it is created in this way to the extent that it can be circulated, it will become a magnetic field that will travel and cause revitation.

32:51

As for the data, we have secured up to two half-reduction data, and the second

Regarding this, the first one was announced, and the second one was announced as such.

33:04

At the church’s request, I put it out on the phone while talking about it in the Manchester New Times, and now it’s there.

33:11

Relatedly, we are working on the final revision, and we are using the data there.

33:16

I’ve sampled about nine out of ten things.

And uh so it’s a bit difficult to show you that place today so I’m sorry about that and

33:28

Now, in order to proceed with the commercialization of what we are doing, we will first create resistance against Brie Foil here.

33:33

It’s very difficult to upload this a lot in and of itself to make it seem like it would be faster to lower it and then go to the top for the premiere as well.

33:40

It is a part, and the resistance falls further when applied to copper. Why is it like ordinary electrons?

In this case, wouldn’t the electrons flow toward the copper direction first?

33:52

There is no reason why the electronic resist

33:58

Instead of going to the other side, quickly go to the direction you can flow first, and when that is full, you will go to the next direction. That’s why you check that.

34:07

I saw it. What is the data? This is Yopla.

This is the sample that was published in the New York Times. The magnetism is floating like this, and it is slightly tilted like this.

34:18

Yes, I measured the resistance of that sample, but since it is definitely bulky, it is not about 6th power of the test mask.

34:24

It is said that it shows a stable flat form in the 5th power.

34:29

So, basically, the characteristics of Cheongdo’s commerce have already been mentioned by the speaker.

Although the material has not been opened in Russia, we are already seeing a similar pattern on Akai and this is

34:44

It’s already stuffed. No one recognizes it because we don’t open the material. But we opened the material and if you think that’s the case,

34:51

Okay, I think the magnetic properties are almost similar to what we think, but first of all, it’s just

34:59

To put it simply, this Senate commercial conductor is really the next generation right now.

Because we believe it is a material that will be the key to solving humanity’s energy problems and moving on to the next generation.

35:10

This suddenly received enthusiasm from young people, and in physics, this

35:17

Because we think it is impossible, we say that poison is a cult. Of course, that is also the theory that won the Nobel Prize.

35:23

Yes and oh

But right now, we think we might have seen this liquid as an enemy.

35:34

I’m thinking this is the case, and it’s hard to talk about it based only on the evidence.

35:39

It’s a bit difficult, so I think we need to discuss more about it.

35:44

Academically, I plan to continue making presentations or doing things like this.

If you have always seen it until now, you will know that the memorial service, as you can see from the table earlier, is the memorial service that took place after the discovery of the material.

35:59

The theory went along. We don’t have any data yet. Our data may be me.

36:09

Uh I think that we are the first data uh

36:16

Then what is the fundamental reason for the controversy? We need to apologize for these things first, but cross-verification

In the process, it suddenly became a situation where it was uploaded to the archive.

36:30

After the inspection went up, we kept checking the part about the line and other parts.

36:38

After confirming the part, we put it in the paper right away to AP Moe.

36:44

I reported it. The tides are different, but I received it as the first revision.

What surprised me was that there were all these questions on the internet around the world at the time.

36:55

Isn’t that right? Please answer that question in about five pages.

37:02

It answers all of that. Uh, it’s going around in the city, and yes, there’s all that information. Uh, and the story at the beginning is

37:09

Until the end, scholars said they couldn’t trust the scholars coming out, so at first they said,

The list came and we went through the appeal process and the appeal was accepted again and that’s it.

37:22

It’s a situation that’s been going on for a long time. So what we’re talking about right now is that LK99 is what we’re talking about.

37:30

Uh, when I found out that it was an apatite structure, I gave it that name.

37:37

Just modify it easily within us, the work is too long.

Modified a copper dogged that red apatite Because it’s so long, just

37:50

Let’s just do it quickly, like this, so in order to organize it like this and use it academically,

37:55

If you do this in Scos, I think it is right to do it like YBCO, and the thesis will proceed in that way.

38:01

It’s happening now. So, the parts that were a bit of a problem are the wireless ones.

I’ll apologize, and I think we’ll just move on from now on. Yeah.

38:14

Uh, there are four reasons for participating in Philly’s material development project. Uh, first of all,

38:21

What you were talking about was how material projects are being developed all over the world. To be honest, we are also developing materials.

38:27

Because it costs a lot of money, we try to do many charters. We have seen this and Professor Hyun Kim’s paper is also in that process.

When Dong came out in 2021, I contacted him and was in the process of proceeding.

38:39

I am glad that you have created this model with the goal of IP issuance as a business. This is what we have become as a company.

38:47

We proceed with research and development in the same way as we have been doing for 20 years, and all the data is collected.

38:53

I have a lot of data and am wondering how I can use these parts.

So, uh, we’ve been working on it and continuing to develop it.

39:05

We have done this, but how can we do this from our company’s perspective?

39:12

I was worried about whether it would be possible to lead to industrialization, and I was grateful that you talked about these things right away.

39:20

On the other hand, we have a small number of people and have been doing this over and over again.

39:25

The employees have worked really hard, but we’ve covered all of those issues.

39:31

The process of searching is too much

It was hard, but it seems right to draw it. But this is what the teacher said.

39:46

I think that what you said before you passed away that you wish we would do it in our country first also fits in well.

39:52

I was excited to participate and uh I’m currently in the eight structure.

39:58

There are a total of 100 positions in the structure.

From now on, there are too many variables for the composition. We have to calculate it using quantum computing.

40:13

Ah, the thing that went up is simple and can be calculated quickly, but you have to deal with those parts because

40:21

When we look at foreign substances, if the composition changes just a little, it changes from magnetic to magnetic.

40:27

It changes and it is very difficult to control it through thermal treatment. We also had a lot of trouble because of that.

We did it, and we’re thankful to the heavens that we’ve even made it to the half edition.

40:40

And uh, another thing is that I can at least show it to you.

40:47

This is the overall trend and we uh like this

40:53

The U.S. began accepting patents using computers to prove it through experiments.

No, it’s calculated. Please accept the special first. It turns into a situation like this.

41:06

We don’t want to be left behind, so even with this little data we have,

41:12

Yes, then let’s just keep the situations that happened because of our LK child simple.

41:19

I’ll give it to you. In the United States, as I mentioned earlier, calculations are made using quantum computing based on Merty.

Open source is now starting to come out again. Usually, if there is Ares, there are developers who use open source to develop there.

41:35

We continue to make it so that it can be used. We are in the process of building it up.

41:40

In the case of two conductors, strangely enough, they can be used in quantum computers.

41:45

Buckle, which came out in Berkeley, is why the flag band is coming out here.

I think there is a capital because it seems like this suddenly came out and said that there was a possibility of a capital city, but oh, this is it.

41:59

It’s right to say something like this, but even after that, it’s just a matter of changing money.

42:06

Things are progressing and of course there is overall skepticism

42:12

There are many. And in the case of China, there are structural factors involved in calculating this.

So many sons are running simulations, and of course they also have quantum computers.

42:24

They will use it. Then, a few days ago, this story suddenly came out. Chinese friends said it was gold in China.

42:32

It seemed like they were talking. I looked at the line here and it’s not visible. Yes.

42:37

I know what it is. If you look here, we made it ourselves.

This is the data that analyzed what we synthesized. If you look there, it is the same here.

42:49

You can see poetry-like patterns. If you look closely, these patterns are clearly conveyed.

42:54

Because they are entangled, magnetic properties or other such parts do not appear easily. Instead, conductive properties do not appear even after several turns.

43:00

It can be measured because it turns around and appears. Because of that characteristic, we have been having a hard time right now, and we will talk about it in more detail.

Let me tell you that it took a lot of time to fine tune it.

43:14

Let’s see what our country’s government thinks of the situation.

43:19

Let me tell you, I’ve been doing it for a long time, and of course there are people who came and left, but uh.

43:26

Uh, there are people who have done the original work, and the company has definitely uh invested.

I think it is a unique asset of Condition Management. And we need to further establish a detailed theory about this and commercialize it.

43:40

I believe that research on this is clearly necessary, and for this purpose, I will work with Yeongsang University, which has a quantum computer.

43:47

We believe that conducting research using state-of-the-art infrastructure will be of great help to us.

43:53

I think it is a great joy to be able to share the big data we have together.

So, there is no need for commercialization or material discovery.

44:06

To achieve this, we ask the industry and various stakeholders to discuss collaboration and other aspects.

44:13

Once everything is sorted out, I would like to make a request and have it verified by domestic experts for the third time in accordance with legal procedures.

44:21

That’s what I’m thinking of getting, yes, today

