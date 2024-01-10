Korean News Video of the LK99 Talk – Seems to Show New Images and Video of Levitation and Other Material Work

There is a Korean news video of the recent LK99 talk by Sukbae Lee. There seems be video of more the LK99 experiments.

Automated Translation of the Korean Transcript: There are errors in the Korean language transcript and more errors in the automated translation.

0:01

Senate superconductor LK 99

0:04

Quantum energy claimed to have been created

0:06

Seokbae Lee, CEO of the research institute, has completely reduced electrical resistance.

0:10

The disappearing superconductor is a dream material

0:13

If commercialization is possible, it will be a scientific revolution.

0:15

It’s a discovery worth calling

0:17

After the first paper was published last year, there was a strong reaction in the scientific community.

0:21

There was controversy, but the developer

0:24

This is my first time appearing in public.

0:26

This is my first time at Yonsei University.

0:28

Representative Lee, who attended the Yangsan Island declaration, said he

0:32

The developed material is said to be a superconductor.

0:35

I did it because it has metal characteristics.

0:38

There, the resistance suddenly drops sharply.

0:41

The form is basically almost

0:44

There is no choice but to do so, and there are many controversies.

0:47

Verification by domestic and foreign experts

0:49

I will take it

0:50

Also, currently controversial

0:53

In the section on verification data, academic journals

0:55

Even though the review is continuing

0:58

Added the various things I had

1:00

A little bit of scientific data

1:03

I’m trying to relieve it a little bit.

1:06

Yonsei University is introducing a quantum program in June this year.

1:09

Using computers to create superconducting materials

1:12

They plan to start development

1:14

As I said, we are now in quotas.

1:16

The computer is coming in. The new computer is coming in.

1:19

Coming in, I’m really looking forward to it.

1:22

There are many, but CEO Lee also has Coca-Cola.

1:25

Even Tesla does not disclose its intellectual property.

1:27

Academically through research and papers

1:30

He said he would make the results public

1:33

Meanwhile, in areas that can be commercialized,

1:35

Doing our best to contribute to the national economy

1:38

I was confident that I would show it through exports.

​