Korean News Video of the LK99 Talk – Seems to Show New Images and Video of Levitation and Other Material Work

There is a Korean news video of the recent LK99 talk by Sukbae Lee. There seems be video of more the LK99 experiments.
Automated Translation of the Korean Transcript: There are errors in the Korean language transcript and more errors in the automated translation.
0:01
Senate superconductor LK 99
0:04
Quantum energy claimed to have been created
0:06
Seokbae Lee, CEO of the research institute, has completely reduced electrical resistance.
0:10
The disappearing superconductor is a dream material
0:13
If commercialization is possible, it will be a scientific revolution.
0:15
It’s a discovery worth calling
0:17
After the first paper was published last year, there was a strong reaction in the scientific community.
0:21
There was controversy, but the developer
0:24
This is my first time appearing in public.
0:26
This is my first time at Yonsei University.
0:28
Representative Lee, who attended the Yangsan Island declaration, said he
0:32
The developed material is said to be a superconductor.
0:35
I did it because it has metal characteristics.
0:38
There, the resistance suddenly drops sharply.
0:41
The form is basically almost
0:44
There is no choice but to do so, and there are many controversies.
0:47
Verification by domestic and foreign experts
0:49
I will take it
0:50
Also, currently controversial
0:53
In the section on verification data, academic journals
0:55
Even though the review is continuing
0:58
Added the various things I had
1:00
A little bit of scientific data
1:03
I’m trying to relieve it a little bit.
1:06
Yonsei University is introducing a quantum program in June this year.
1:09
Using computers to create superconducting materials
1:12
They plan to start development
1:14
As I said, we are now in quotas.
1:16
The computer is coming in. The new computer is coming in.
1:19
Coming in, I’m really looking forward to it.
1:22
There are many, but CEO Lee also has Coca-Cola.
1:25
Even Tesla does not disclose its intellectual property.
1:27
Academically through research and papers
1:30
He said he would make the results public
1:33
Meanwhile, in areas that can be commercialized,
1:35
Doing our best to contribute to the national economy
1:38
I was confident that I would show it through exports.
