180 Days for a SpaceX Starship Moonbase

There is a proposal to use the SpaceX lunar starship as a rapidly deployable moonbase. It could be completed 180 days after the SpaceX lunar Starship lands on the moon.

The payload area of the Starship is about 1000 cubic meters. This proposal would tip over the lunar Starship and cut it open to use three times as much volume and enable it be buried for radiation shielding.

NASA and Thales Alenia just rolled out their first Moon Base concept for the Artemis project. Why do we need a tiny module when we have over a thousand cubic meters in Starship? Does this base have any use at all?

If we assume the flag in the image is a standard size of 1.8 meters, the module has a length of around 10 meters and about 2.5 meters in diameter. SpaceX Starship will be 50-60 meters long and 9 meters in diameters.



Thales Alenia Space has been awarded an Italian Space Agency (ASI) contract to continue the development of its Multi-Purpose Habitat, which the agency hopes will be the first permanent outpost on the Moon.

In September 2020, ASI and NASA signed a joint statement of intent to cooperate to advance the goals of the Artemis programme. An ASI press release at the time explained that the cooperation would include but not be limited to: “the provision of crew habitation capabilities on the surface of the Moon and associated technologies to enable short-duration stays for crews on the Moon.” It would, however, take another two years before a solid plan to execute this planned cooperation would emerge.

In June 2022, ASI signed a bilateral cooperation agreement with NASA to conduct a preliminary design of the “Lunar Surface Multi-Purpose Habitation Module.”

On 23 November, Thales Alenia Space announced that ASI had entrusted it with continuing to develop the Multi-Purpose Habitat. The award followed the completion of a NASA element initiation review, which was completed in mid-October. The next major milestone in the development of the Multi-Purpose Habitat is a mission concept review that is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.