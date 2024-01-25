Warming Mars by 10 Degrees Celsius by 2050

There is an improved plan to bring the factories and power systems to manufacture nanorods on Mars and create an intense global warming effect.

A few dozen SpaceX Starships would be ready to bring factory equipment, mining equipment and nuclear or solar energy to manufacture 1.5 million tons of nanorods to warm the atmosphere of Mars by 10 Degrees Celsius by 2050 if we started by 2030.

The identified artificial aerosols would be 10,000 times more effective than prior super greenhouse gases.

They would build 1.5 million tons of nanorods per year to maintain about 10 million tons of nanorods in the atmosphere.

It would be a crude and simple factory that is easy to make.

If we continue to increase the nanorods there is path to increasing temperature by a total of about 50-70 degrees Celsius. The temperature increases would increase water vapor and carbon dioxide and keep an accelerated warming effect.