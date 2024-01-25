There is an improved plan to bring the factories and power systems to manufacture nanorods on Mars and create an intense global warming effect.
A few dozen SpaceX Starships would be ready to bring factory equipment, mining equipment and nuclear or solar energy to manufacture 1.5 million tons of nanorods to warm the atmosphere of Mars by 10 Degrees Celsius by 2050 if we started by 2030.
The identified artificial aerosols would be 10,000 times more effective than prior super greenhouse gases.
They would build 1.5 million tons of nanorods per year to maintain about 10 million tons of nanorods in the atmosphere.
It would be a crude and simple factory that is easy to make.
If we continue to increase the nanorods there is path to increasing temperature by a total of about 50-70 degrees Celsius. The temperature increases would increase water vapor and carbon dioxide and keep an accelerated warming effect.
6 thoughts on “Warming Mars by 10 Degrees Celsius by 2050”
But if we take the new water discovery into account warming mars too much could turn the whole thing into a watery swamp – bad idea.
I would rather see artificial habitats and robots with no “terraforming” which is a throwback to old earth ways.
Just as on earth, there will be many adaptations that have to be made.
Hopefully, it will only take a century or two for Mars.
It took million of years on earth…
Paraterraforming is still the better solution. Quick. Breathable air. Sufficient pressure.
So there’ll be quintillions of nanorods contaminating the environment and threatening human health?
You would still not be able to breathe the atmosphere anyway. Would need a mask with breathable air, but could get away without a pressure suit.
Later what about nanorods in human lungs? And how can we solve the cosmic radiation problem?