Wrinkled Graphite Using Scotch Tape Production Method

Nextbigfuture has covered the LK99, PCPOSOS (aka LK99 with Sulfur) and the wrinkled graphite room temperature and room pressure superconductors or possible room temperature and room pressure superconductors.
Alex Kaplan reviewed the wrinkled graphite paper. Here is the peer review published paper – Global Room-Temperature Superconductivity in Graphite.
Researcher use scotch-taped cleaved pyrolytic graphite carrying the wrinkles that resulted from this cleaving to which they also refer as to line defects. They detected experimental evidence for the global zero-resistance state. The experimental data clearly demonstrated that the array of nearly parallel linear defects that form due to the cleaving of the highly oriented pyrolytic graphite hosts one-dimensional superconductivity.
Researchers report the first unambiguous experimental evidence for the global zero-resistance state, RTSC (room temperature superconductor), in the scotch-tape cleaved highly oriented pyrolytic graphite (HOPG) that possesses dense arrays of nearly parallel line defects (LD), the wrinkles.
The authors report a noticeable phase transition for a very small critical current of I = 10E-5 A at T=300K. At 1 milliamp, the Tc is closer to 4.5K. The transition holds even at large magnetic fields up to 9 Tesla. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/M1KMep7hHK
— Alex Kaplan (@alexkaplan0) January 29, 2024
Lastly, the researchers develop a simple model of the electronic interaction in the shear-strained graphite in order to uncover a theoretical basis for 1D superconductivity along the strain lines. This theoretical discussion lines up well with experimental results. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/n4Ty0yNSXn
— Alex Kaplan (@alexkaplan0) January 29, 2024
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.