Wrinkled Graphite Using Scotch Tape Production Method

Nextbigfuture has covered the LK99, PCPOSOS (aka LK99 with Sulfur) and the wrinkled graphite room temperature and room pressure superconductors or possible room temperature and room pressure superconductors.

Alex Kaplan reviewed the wrinkled graphite paper. Here is the peer review published paper – Global Room-Temperature Superconductivity in Graphite.

Researcher use scotch-taped cleaved pyrolytic graphite carrying the wrinkles that resulted from this cleaving to which they also refer as to line defects. They detected experimental evidence for the global zero-resistance state. The experimental data clearly demonstrated that the array of nearly parallel linear defects that form due to the cleaving of the highly oriented pyrolytic graphite hosts one-dimensional superconductivity.

Researchers report the first unambiguous experimental evidence for the global zero-resistance state, RTSC (room temperature superconductor), in the scotch-tape cleaved highly oriented pyrolytic graphite (HOPG) that possesses dense arrays of nearly parallel line defects (LD), the wrinkles.

The authors report a noticeable phase transition for a very small critical current of I = 10E-5 A at T=300K. At 1 milliamp, the Tc is closer to 4.5K. The transition holds even at large magnetic fields up to 9 Tesla. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/M1KMep7hHK — Alex Kaplan (@alexkaplan0) January 29, 2024

Lastly, the researchers develop a simple model of the electronic interaction in the shear-strained graphite in order to uncover a theoretical basis for 1D superconductivity along the strain lines. This theoretical discussion lines up well with experimental results. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/n4Ty0yNSXn — Alex Kaplan (@alexkaplan0) January 29, 2024