Elon Will Move Tesla Incorporation to Texas Then Get a New CEO Compensation Plan

Tesla will moves its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas. This will be approved by shareholders.

Corporate license fees accounted for 12.1 percent of Delaware’s state and local general revenue in 2021. The license fees are $1,814 per capita. 60% of the Fortune 500 are incorporated in Delaware. Delaware’s combined state and local general revenues were $15.0 billion in FY 2021, or $14,950 per capita. IF many other companies see the Delaware ruling as indicating that Delaware business treatment is not predictable then there could be many other companies changing incorporation to Texas or Nevada. This could potentially cost Delaware up to 12% of its tax base.

There will be a new CEO compensation replacing the 2018 rescinded compensation plan. This will again be approved by shareholders. There will also be a new compensation plan for Elon which will address getting voting control up to 25% of the company.

Tesla will appeal the old ruling in Delaware to the Delaware Supreme Court and will fight any $5 billion award to the law firm. This could potentially take a long time to resolve. However, it will be mainly over the matter of not allowing the law firm to profit and cost Tesla shareholders. The theoretical claimed purpose of the ruling rescinding the CEO compensation package was to protect Tesla shareholders who voted in favor by 81% in 2018. The CEO compensation package only started awarding any options after the stock price doubled and then fully was fulfilled when the stock price increased by 10 times. The package started when Tesla was at risk of going bankrupt with difficulties with the Model 3 ramp.

The public vote is unequivocally in favor of Texas! Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer state of incorporation to Texas. https://t.co/ParwqQvS3d — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2024

Volunteer Tesla shareholders with over 420,000 combined Tesla shares are working to draft new CEO compensation plans to provide input to the Tesla Board. This is to counter the claims of the plaintiff with 9 shares, the law firm and the judge of the Delaware Chancery that the Tesla shareholders were not fully informed or aware of the CEO compensation plan details and the relationships inside Tesla.

90 devoted shareholders have already contacted us and filled out the form and the share count of all together tonight is … (drumrolls) https://t.co/e3rs5eMUvM pic.twitter.com/pRUP5trKvL — Ale𝕏andra Merz (@TeslaBoomerMama) February 1, 2024

Aggressive opinion: Tesla should move it’s corporate location to Texas BEFORE acting on Elon’s compensation It’s the surest way to get review of the package away from this bad judge — Warren Redlich – Chasing Dreams (@WR4NYGov) February 1, 2024

I remember this morning very well. I had spoken to @elonmusk by phone earlier and written a column in @nytimes for that morning and then went on the air with the news. The truth is I thought the comp plan was the most “skin in the game” in history. I still do. I have criticized… https://t.co/xsIVGB5kQa — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) February 1, 2024