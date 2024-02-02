2027 Orbital Space Solar Power Demo by Virtua Solis and Orbital Composites

Silicon Valley startup Orbital Composites and Michigan-based Virtus Solis Technologies announced plans Feb. 1 to conduct a 2027 space-based solar power demonstration. The 2027 mission is designed to showcase critical power-generation technologies including in-space assembly of solar panels and transmission of more than one kilowatt to Earth. The 2027 mission will be a precursor to large-scale commercial megawatt-class solar installations in space by 2030.
The demonstration is destined for medium-Earth orbit, where Earth’s atmosphere will not interfere with “continuous solar power generation,” according to the news release.
Virtus Solis, founded in 2019, intends to deploy 1.65-meter solar tiles in a medium-Earth Molniya orbit. Virtus Solis plans to build gigwatts of huge modular arrays using robotic assembly.
Virtus Solis CEO John Bucknell said that the combination of his company’s architectural innovation combined with Orbital Composites’ advanced manufacturing expertise would “unlock a future of limitless, sustainable power, both in space and on Earth.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.