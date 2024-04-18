Meta Llama 3 Model

Llama 3 is Meta’s latest generation of models that has state-of-the art performance and efficiency for openly available LLMs.
Key highlights
• 8B and 70B parameter openly available pre-trained and fine-tuned models.
• Trained on more than 15T tokens, 7x+ larger than Llama 2’s dataset!
• Improved tokenizer with vocabulary of 128K tokens for better performance.
• State-of-the-art performance across industry benchmarks.
• New capabilities, including enhanced reasoning and coding.
• 3x more efficient training than Llama 2.
• New trust and safety tools with Llama Guard 2, Code Shield, and CyberSec Eval 2.
• Integrated into Meta AI, and available in more countries across our apps.
