SpaceX Plans Permanently Moonbase

SpaceX and Elon Musk are choosing to go to the moon. The moon orbiting and moon landing missions should be within this decade and they will make a permanently manned moonbase as well.
In the video, I describe the multiple moon related missions that SpaceX has and how easy it would be for SpaceX to make a moonbase much larger than the international space station.
Just leaving one Lunar Starship on the moon would provide lots of room for moonbase astronauts.
