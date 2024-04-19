Tesla Has 400 Exaflops of AI Training Compute

I talked with Herbert Ong about Tesla compute and how I believed Tesla had 100,000 H100 ordered. I only wondered if they were installed and operating.

I also told Herbert that I expected large Nvidia B200 orders by Tesla and XAI so that they each add another 800 Exaflops of compute by the end of this year for a total of 1200 Exaflops or more.

It was from about 4:30-5:30 when I specifically discussed the number of H100s that Tesla has. I also gave a talk to over 20 people on April 13, 2024 where I used the slide above describing the 100,000+ Nvidia H100s that I believed Tesla already had.

This compute will drive the accelerated development of full self driving (Tesla FSD) and the development of robotaxi.

Chris Zheng confirms that Tesla has bought over 100,000 Nvidia H100s. This purchase by Tesla is confirmed by a source at Nvidia. Nvidia H100s have 4 Petaflops of compute. The 100,000 Nvidia H100s is 400 Exaflops of compute.

Tesla bought a ton of compute and now has over 100,000 H100s, which Elon will probably talk about on the earnings call. — Chris Zheng (@ChrisZheng001) April 19, 2024

