What Can Meta Llama 3 Do? Weaknesses?

I have used the new open source Meta Llama3 AI model. It can generate images and you can edit the images by asking for changes to previously generated images. The system is faster and easier to use than many of the other image generators.

It is pretty good at math and coding.

It was able to solve various math problems. It is able to try to correct errors in problem solving when it makes a mistake and is told there is a particular mistake. The error correction is limited to the series of interactions within a session and while in a chain of questions on a particular problem.

Llama 3 is a highly capable system. It is especially good for a free to use open source model. Meta is training a bigger and better 200 billion parameter and multi-modal versions. Meta’s business strategy of making very good free large language models will seem to force all foundational large language models to be free.

Meta either has the most Nvidia H100’s chips with 350,000 or is very close to being tied for the lead with OpenAI-Microsoft.

The companies that want to charge for AI will need models or AI applications using proprietary data, exceptional customization for particular use cases or some other advantage.