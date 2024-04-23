Tesla Shows a Ridehailing App and Will Launch a Ride Hailing Service

Tesla has been investing in the hardware and software ecosystems necessary to achieve vehicle autonomy and a ride-hailing service. They believe a scalable and profitable autonomy business can be realized through a vision-only architecture with end-to-end neural networks, trained on billions of miles of real-world data.
Tesla had over 35,000 H100 at the end of March and likely has over 100,000 Nvidia H100 now.
They had 170 Exaflops of compute (4 petaflops per H100).
