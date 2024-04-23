Tesla Shows a Ridehailing App and Will Launch a Ride Hailing Service

by

Tesla has been investing in the hardware and software ecosystems necessary to achieve vehicle autonomy and a ride-hailing service. They believe a scalable and profitable autonomy business can be realized through a vision-only architecture with end-to-end neural networks, trained on billions of miles of real-world data.

Tesla had over 35,000 H100 at the end of March and likely has over 100,000 Nvidia H100 now.
They had 170 Exaflops of compute (4 petaflops per H100).

Leave a Comment