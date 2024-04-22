Weird Claim That Zuckerberg Does Not Believe in AI Compute Scaling

Ate-a-Pi has a weird claim that Mark Zuckerberg does not believe in AI compute scaling delivering better performance.

There is also a claim about energy constraints for data centers and AI chips maximizing on performance per watt.

Zuckerberg says that the exponential curves are still scaling. He says no ones how long that scaling continues. He says that Meta will keep scaling data centers and the compute as the scaling continues.

Microsoft and OpenAI are talking about separating data centers for GPT6 to workaround the AI compute and energy issue.



They use this old chart of gigaflops per watt.



However, the newest H100 has 700-2800 Gflops per watt, which is 7 to 28 times better than the 100 gigaflops per watt at the end of 2020. The new B100 has 1300 Gflops to 10,000 Gflops per watt. This is 2 to 4 times better than the Nvidia H100. There is data from SemiAnalysis and Nvidia on those performance improvements. Obviously, Meta, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon and Google are trying to make their own chips to reduce the 77-79% margins they are paying Nvidia. However, the dependence upon Nvidia is not reducing because of the rapid improvements with Nvidia chips.



Meta is buying and has bought over $10 billion in Nvidia compute chips in 2024.

If Nvidia continues to improve the compute per watt then the upgrade cycle will continue.

TSMC is supplying most of the AI chips a the 5 nanometer node and TSMC is shifting 5 nanometer lines to 3 nanometer. Intel plans to get competitive at 3 nanometers in 2025. TSMC will have the 2 nanometer ready for AI chips in 2025.

I project a 5X per year increase in compute with doubling chip efficiency in compute per watt and doubling or more the size of the data centers. China, Tesla and others will resolve the energy available at each data center beyond the 150 megawatt level.

Zuck on Dwarkesh TLDR: AI winter is here. Zuck is a realist, and believes progress will be incremental from here on. No AGI for you in 2025. 1) Zuck is essentially an real world growth pessimist. He thinks the bottlenecks start appearing soon for energy and they will be take… pic.twitter.com/gwi7DdRLDT — Ate-a-Pi (@8teAPi) April 20, 2024

Zuckerberg said in the interview with Dwarkesh that they were still seeing performance gains as they scale the compute.