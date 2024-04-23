Tesla Upgrade Existing 3/Y Lines to Increase Volumes to 3 Million Cars in 2025

Tesla has updated their future vehicle line-up to accelerate the launch of new models ahead of their previously communicated start of production in the second half of 2025.

These new vehicles, including more affordable models, will utilize aspects of the next generation platform as well as aspects of the current platforms, and will be able to be produced on the same manufacturing lines as our current vehicle line-up.

This update may result in achieving less cost reduction than previously expected but enables us to prudently grow our vehicle volumes in a more capex efficient manner during uncertain times. This would help us fully utilize the current expected maximum capacity of close to three million vehicles, enabling more than 50% growth over 2023 production before investing in new manufacturing lines.

The purpose-built robotaxi product will continue to pursue a revolutionary unboxed manufacturing strategy.