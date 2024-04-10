What Features are Needed for FSD as FSD 12.3.4 is Starting to Release

There are about six major capabilities that Tesla still needs to add to FSD based upon capability checklists. Most of the capabilities will need refinement so that they are performed well every time.

The six capabilities are recognize hand signals, drive in reverse, avoid pot holes and low road obstacles, don’t drive in the blind spots of others, flashing red lights and respond to emergency vehicle sirens.

Tesla FSD needs to recognize hand signals and there is recent video evidence of it doing that some times.

Tesla is starting to release FSD 12.3.4. This should be a refinement of the timid and overly cautious driving in 12.3.3.

NEWS: Tesla FSD (Supervised) v12.3.4 is now rolling out to some Tesla employees. pic.twitter.com/KbOwE0uaTw — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 10, 2024