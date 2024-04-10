The Unitree H1 Humanoid robot can outrun a human being.
In this video we review the Unitree H1 robot and other humanoid robots and briefly consider the expected impacts on our world.
9 thoughts on “Are Humanoid Robots a Threat?”
This is something I liked in the movie Ex Machina with Oscar Isaac. The robots were quite advanced, but no match for a human in physical combat. Seems smart, at least until they are many decades out of the experimental phase.
IMO, it’s the AI or robot you don’t see, or have any knowledge of that is a much greater potential threat. What’s a human like robot going to do? Force you to an ATM to w/draw money? Oh please… The robots in your face you can doing something about if you don’t like what they do. But technology that you do not see, or even know exists is what to must learn about. The so-called robot in your face is a distraction. What AI could “do” is what you do not even know happens. A human like robot should be the least of our concerns.
A threat? No.
I have yet to see a humanoid robot do ANYTHING really useful.
1: clean a toilet
2: clean a bedroom; pick up the clothes, vacuum, make the bed
3: cook eggs and bacon
4: detail a car (clean inside and out)
5: mow the lawn
6. pickup, wash, dry, fold and put away the laundry
7: do weekly grocery shopping
8: DRIVE a car, I want a robot that can drive ANY car
etc.
Just get a humanoid robot to do regular human things that any normal human can do
A threat to jobs? Yes, and all the above will be done in the blink of an eye, you should’ve checked out the robot they coupled to chatgpt I gues it was, it was stunning and it hasnt even started. Its going faster than we all imagine and it just keeps going faster and faster, we are limited in adopting speed thats what scares me the most, I dont even mind finding out how tiktok works, and im 35. Not being scared of this is kinda psychopathic, we do not know where this will take us, you can have the best intentions, like the agreements not to use them for warfare, until Mother Russia eg besides all the treaties they might’ve signed decides to do it anyway. Thats the problem.
>all the above will be done in the blink of an eye
Maybe one day, BUT they have not been done yet… NONE of them have been done yet.
I have yet to see a humanoid robot, use regular cleaning equipment and gloves and clean a toilet.
Everything I listed a typical high-school student would do as common chores.
When the robot runs down a human it will get it’s backside kicked by the elderly and small children so… no, it is not a threat.
On what timescale do you think?
No more a threat than humans, – unless Dr. Blofeld can shanghai a hundred million robots by uploading a patch.
Saw that movie. I, Robot starring Will Smith. Isaac Asimov would be turning over in his grave and what they did to his laws of robotics.