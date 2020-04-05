Home
April 5 Status of Coronavirus in Europe and USA

Brian Wang | April 5, 2020 |
 

France, Spain, Italy, USA, UK, Belgium and Netherlands are the global hotspots for coronavirus. Belgium and the Netherlands have much smaller populations but have about half of the deaths per capita of Spain and Italy.

Will the lockdowns and sheltering in place and reasonable access to testing enable countries to reach peak cases in April?

The big factor for world coronavirus impact is whether countries like India will be able to control it. India is partway through a four-week shutdown. There are calls to extend the shutdown in India by another 4 weeks.

SOURCES- Worldometers

