SpaceX Lunar Starship Award is Protected in New Bill

A new amended Senate bill requires that NASA’s nearly $3 billion lunar lander award to SpaceX may not be changed or rescinded in order to comply with the requirement that there be at least two contractors.

The NASA Commercial Crew Program was the effort to get safer human-rated spacecraft after the Shuttle. NASA selected two Boeing and SpaceX to do the work. Congress underfunded the Commercial Crew program for years. This ended up costing years of delays.

Congress had only provided one-fourth of the NASA request for the Lunar Lander. NASA gave all of that amount to SpaceX.

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos and partners Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and Leidos have Washington State Senator Maria Cantwell try to get another $10 billion awarded for their Lunar Lander.

Congress would have to boost NASA’s 2022 budget by 10% to fund the new $10 billion. There would be a budget fight every year for four more years to keep the increase in NASA’s budget. If the budget fight is lost in any year then there would be an underfunding and potential lengthy delays in the development of Lunar Landers.

