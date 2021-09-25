Tesla Trains Safer Driving With Safety Score Feedback

Tesla has released the first release of the Safety Score Beta. The Safety Score is an assessment of your driving behavior based on five metrics called Safety Factors. These are combined to estimate the likelihood that your driving could result in a future collision. They combine your daily Safety Scores (up to 30 days) to calculate the aggregated Safety Score, displayed on the main ‘Safety Score’ screen of the Tesla app. You can find details around your daily Safety Score by selecting ‘Daily Details’ at the bottom of the screen.

Tesla has used 6 billion miles of driving data for behaviors that correlate with more traffic accidents.

The Safety Score is a value between 0 and 100, where a higher score indicates safer driving. Most drivers will have a Safety Score of 80 or above.

There are five Safety Factors that impact your Safety Score.

* Forward Collision Warnings per 1,000 Miles. The car warns you of a possible collision due to an object in front of the vehicle. The collision is considered likely without your intervention.

* Hard braking is defined as backward acceleration, measured by your Tesla vehicle, in excess of 0.3g. This is the same as a decrease in the vehicle’s speed larger than 6.7 mph, in one second. Normal braking is one-third as hard as hard braking.

* Aggressive turning is defined as left/right acceleration, measured by your Tesla vehicle, in excess of 0.4g. This is the same as an increase in the vehicles speed to the left/right larger than 8.9 mph, in one second. Normal turning is less than half the force of aggressive turning.

* Unsafe following is the proportion of time where your vehicle’s headway is less than 1.0 seconds relative to the time that your vehicle’s headway is less than 3.0 seconds. Unsafe following is only measured when your vehicle is traveling at least 50 mph and is incorporated into the Safety Score formula as a percentage.

* Forced Autopilot Disengagement – The Autopilot system disengages for the remainder of a trip after you, the driver, have received three audio and visual warnings. These warnings occur when your Tesla vehicle has determined that you have removed your hands from the steering wheel and have become inattentive

Tesla is Already Safer

If self-driving cars can become ten times safer than human-driven cars and became standard for the world then 1.1 million of the over 1.2 million global traffic deaths would be prevented each year. Self-driving cars would also enable old people and children to get around safely and conveniently with more independence.

Tesla cars are already rated as the safest cars by the NHTSA. The autopilot driver-assist system is making Tesla driving twice as safe.

There are over 100 traffic deaths every day in the USA. Traffic in the USA is many times safer than driving in developing countries like India, China, Africa and South America.

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian has shares of Tesla)