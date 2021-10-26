Tesla Model Y Lower Cost of Ownership Versus Toyota Corolla

Keemut has a calculator to compare most gasoline car models against electric cars for the total cost of ownership over five years. They have an estimate of gasoline prices by state.

The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 have lower total cost of ownership than the Toyota Corolla in states ranging from California to Texas.

The main cost for Tesla cars in the Keemut calculator is depreciation.

Various studies from iSeecars and caredge show Tesla have the least depreciation for electric cars. The current shortage of new and used cars is helping inflated the price of used cars by 30-40%.