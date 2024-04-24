New Video of Strong Full Levitation of PCPOSOS Room Temperature Superconductor

New video from SCTL Korea room temperature superconductor experimenters shows a very strong full levitation effect. Full levitation is evidence of the Meissner effect found only in superconductors. I have shown how the levitation evidence was originally partial levitation. Critics says partial levitation can be from diamagnetics or even some iron contamination. SCTL achieved full levitation but the gap was very small. This was likely due to a less pure sample with a weaker superconducting effect. However, the new video shows a larger sample with a very strong levitation effect. This is strong evidence of a fairly robust Meissner effect for a room temperature and room pressure superconductor.

Background

LK99 is the material that South Korean researchers claimed in early 2023 was a room temperature superconductor. The South Korean Researcher reported on update on their work at the March 4, 2024 APS American Physical Society conference. They have modified the chemistry to PCPOSOS which is LK99 with more sulfur and copper.

The patents and the original papers described superconducting low level electrical resistance for thin film versions of LK99. There were a lot of negative experiments from researchers who made bulk samples of LK99. The negative papers never made thin film and never wrote about trying to make thin film LK99.

There were also many positive LK99 science papers based upon computer simulation mainly using DFT (Density Function Theory).

There are two new separate experimental papers from China with strongest experimental evidence supporting the confirmation of the original korean work.

A large portion of the scientific community and public have turned against LK99. A room temperature superconductor is VERY hard work. The original cuprate superconductors had difficult replication until the YCBO formulation was discovered.

The original LK99 only had partial levitation as shown here.



The SCTL korean team had a showed full levitation (no part of the sample touching the magnet below.) The previous full levitation had a tiny gap.

The new SCTL group now shows a far larger sample with a vastly stronger full levitation effect and a far larger gap.

Here is a summary of the arguments and evidence for and against LK99 type materials as room temperature superconductors.

Case Against Cuprous Sulfide and Iron Contamination

The claims against LK99 and LK99-variants materials as a superconductor is that cuprous sulfide has some transition temperatures that match up with some of the bulk LK99 readings. They claim that the partial levitation is from metal contamination for paramagnetic partial levitation.

Researchers led by Prof. LUO Jianlin from the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have observed that Pb10-xCux(PO4)6O (0.9 providing what they say is solid evidence that LK99 is non-superconducting and thus disproving such superconductivity claims.

This same research was reported by Nextbigfuture when the paper was a pre-print back in early August.

The against case also boils down to the Korean and Chinese researchers working on this are incompetent, have bad equipment, bad measurement and are sloppy fools.

There are disputes about the levitation and what we are seeing levitate.

Case for LK99 Variants as Room Temperature Superconductors Has Full Levitation, Microwave Absorption, Thin Film Superconducting Resistance and Meissner Effect indications

The case for LK99 Variants as Room Temperature Superconductors Has Full Levitation, Microwave Absorption, Thin Film Superconducting Resistance and Meissner Effect indications. There are now two teams experimentally replicating in Korea and multiple teams in China. There is supercomputing modeling that indicates that LK99-type materials are promising and could work.

Iron and Paramagentic Materials Cannot Stably Fully Levitate

Earnshaw’s theorem proves that using only paramagnetic materials (such as ferromagnetic iron) it is impossible for a static system to stably levitate against gravity. Static stability means that any small displacement away from a stable equilibrium causes a net force to push it back to the equilibrium point.

Earnshaw’s theorem proved conclusively that it is not possible to levitate stably using only static, macroscopic, paramagnetic fields.

The recent videos of full levitation with PCPOSOS (LK99 sulfur variant) seems to counter claims of partial paramagnetic levitation.



Lawrence Berkeley National Lab researchers have employed computational methods to outline an approach for optimizing the LK99 material as a superconductor. The modeling work runs counter to the contamination claims.

Here are nextbigfuture LK99 and PCPOSOS articles with those topic tags.

There was thin film LK99 readings of superconducting levels of low resistance in the patents and early papers.

The patent information about the thin film is key. This is the main form of the material that has superconducting levels of resistance. The patent indicates that it was created with chemically vapor deposition.

US Air force research is funding thin film LK99 research.

b>Patent on the LK99 Thin Film Superconductivity

The matching international LK99 patent is here. WO2023027536 and WO2023027537

In the patent, they show and state there is superconducting levels of low resistance. The resistivity of LK-99 was 1/10,000 to 1/100,000 of copper.

For Example 4, the grains of the solid phase reaction were processed into a square shape and the resistance change according to the temperature change (304K ~ 382K) was measured using equipment (Power (voltage/current) Source KEITHLEY 228A, Sensitive Digital Voltmeter KEITHLEY 182, Probe Method: Measured using the 4-probe method) and the results are shown in FIG. 29. Referring to this, it can be seen that the ceramic compound according to the present invention exhibits superconductive properties.

In addition, FIG. 42 is a photograph of an experiment in which resistance was measured in real time for Example 4, and the measured resistance was approximately 10^-12 Ohms per centimeter. Very low resistance in Ohmcm.



Microwave Absorption

Chinese universities and research labs have published experimental evidence in support of LK99 as a room temperature superconductor. The amount of superconducting material that is made in pile of LK99 powder is small. The LK99 needs to have precisely located copper and phosphorous. This leaves one dimensional molecular chains of superconducting material.

All previous superconductors have been found to absorb microwaves. It is the nature of superconducting material that they exclude magnetic fields and thus the electronic and magnetic behavior is observed based on interaction with microwaves.

Meissner Effect Experimental Evidence

China researchers are also detecting weak readings that are consistent with a meissner effect. Meissner effect is one of the main properties of superconductors.

Supercomputer Modeling Support

The Berkeley National Lab supercomputer simulations and other supercomputer modelers support the LK99 variants.

The critics who claim sulfur contamination do not explain the thin film results and they just dismiss the modeling and they have not shown sulfur contamination that achieves partial or full levitation.