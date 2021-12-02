27th Successful SpaceX Launch for 2021

SpaceX had another successful launch which is their 27th launch of 2021.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, and five Starlink missions. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

