SpaceX Starlink Will Become Available on All Transport by 2025

Hawaiian Airlines today became the first major airline to announce an agreement with Starlink to provide complimentary high-speed, low-latency broadband internet access to every guest onboard flights between the islands and the continental U.S, Asia and Oceania. Hawai‘i’s largest and longest-serving carrier will equip its Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft, as well as an incoming fleet of Boeing 787-9s, with Starlink’s industry-leading satellite internet connectivity service.

Hawaiian and Starlink are in the initial stages of implementation and expect to begin installing the product on select aircraft next year. Hawaiian is not currently planning to deploy the service on its Boeing 717 aircraft that operate short flights between the Hawaiian Islands.

Starlink service will be available later this year to customers of JSX, a charter airline company that plans to equip 100 planes with Starlink-provided inflight Wi-Fi.

In 2021, Elon Musk tweeted about offering global maritime service for Starlink in mid-2022.

It seems inevitable that Starlink will be usable on all planes, trains, automobiles and ships by about 2024-2025.

Should work everywhere for global maritime by roughly middle of next year (enough sats with laser links launched). Until then, it will be patchy when far from land. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2021

SOURCES- Hawaiian Air, Space, Spacex, Elon Twitter

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com