ColdQuanta Cold Atom Quantum Computer is Commercially Available

ColdQuanta, the global quantum ecosystem leader, today announced its acquisition of Chicago-based Super.tech, a world leader in quantum software application and platform development, and the beta launch of Hilbert, the world’s first gate-based cold atom quantum computer. Super.tech’s full team of quantum information scientists and software developers, including CEO Pranav Gokhale and Chief Scientist Fred Chong, will join ColdQuanta and lead the company’s new Chicago office. The acquisition of Super.tech transforms ColdQuanta into a multi-platform, quantum hardware and software company.

Nextbigfuture has interviewed ColdQuanta for their quantum computers and their atomic clocks and Quantum rf technology. ColdQuanta cools atoms to a few millionths of a degree above absolute zero and uses lasers to arrange the atoms, hold them in place, run computations on them, and read out the results.

Physics World has discussed the new quantum processors using neutral atoms as qubits. Atomic quantum computers using neutralo atoms may be easier to scale up than devices based on superconducting circuits or trapped ions – the two technologies that have dominated so far. Two studies in Nature, led by researchers from quantum computing companies QuEra and ColdQuanta, have shown that neutral atom technology can be used to implement multi-qubit circuits.

Nextbigfuture interviewed Paul Lipman, President of Quantum Information Platforms at ColdQuanta.

ColdQuanta’s cold atom method is a foundational platform for multiple gigantic application areas that leverage atom control technology.

* They plan to scale to 1000 qubit systems by 2024 and then to millions of qubits.

* They can use the cooled atoms to make far more sensitive RF receivers and sensors.

* ColdQuanta can create atomic clocks that are far more precise. ColdQuanta atomic clocks will be thousands of times more precise which enables better global positioning. The global positioning system is based on atomic clocks placed in orbit. The High-BIAS2 (High Bandwidth Inertial Atom Source) project enables vehicle navigation without a GPS (Global Positioning System) or GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) signal. Reducing the reliance on GPS and GNSS technologies is critical for scenarios where signals from these systems are not available, such as underwater or in space, or when they suffer disruptions due to technical issues, cyberattacks, and atmospheric or reflection effects. High-BIAS2 demonstrates the rapid commercialization of quantum technologies for real-world applications.

Introducing Hilbert, The World’s First Cold Atom Quantum Computer

ColdQuanta’s Hilbert is the world’s first commercial cold atom quantum computer. It supports the Qiskit API and will initially be available in beta to customers through ColdQuanta’s comprehensive multi-tenant cloud platform. Integration with public cloud services will be introduced later this year.

“The commercial release of Hilbert marks an important and exciting milestone for ColdQuanta and for the cold atom quantum computing modality,” said Paul Lipman, President of Quantum Information Platforms at ColdQuanta. “Building on our recent world first in executing algorithms on a cold atom quantum computer, Hilbert demonstrates the power and scalability of atomic qubits and their promise to transform the quantum computing landscape.”

Super.tech – The Software Stack for Quantum Computing

Super.tech brings deep software expertise to ColdQuanta, providing customers with a broad set of applications and algorithmic capabilities. Super.tech will significantly enhance the capabilities of Hilbert by improving circuit performance via pulse-level optimization, optimized transpilation, and error mitigation techniques. The ability to deeply optimize the physics of quantum computers can greatly increase their efficiency and shave years off the timeline for addressing practical applications.

Super.tech has been awarded millions of dollars in federal research funding since launching in 2020. Major organizations including Fortune 500 companies and national research laboratories currently rely on Super.tech’s software as part of their strategic quantum initiatives.

Super.tech’s optimized software stack includes:

SuperstaQ: The company’s flagship write-once, run anywhere software enables customers to write quantum programs in any source language, which can be optimized and executed on any quantum computer and native gate set.

SupermarQ: Super.tech’s open source benchmark software is the industry’s most comprehensive quantum computing benchmarking platform, based on real-world use cases and applications.

Applications: Super.tech develops quantum algorithms to address a range of critical use-cases across multiple industries.

SOURCES- ColdQuanta, Nature, Physics World, Brian Wang Interviews of ColdQuanta Executives

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com