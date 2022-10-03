In early 2022, Google revealed it is operating a full cluster of eight of these AI supercomputing pods in its Oklahoma data center. There is combined 9 exaflops of peak aggregate performance. Google believes this makes this “the world’s largest publicly available ML hub in terms of cumulative computing power, while operating at 90% carbon-free energy.”
Google plans to buidl a dozen AI data centers.
Tesla Announced AI Dojo Training at the Scale of Google AI Cloud
Each Tesla Dojo AI training tray consists of six training tiles. Tesla said each 135kg tray offers 54 petaflops (BF16/CFP8) and requires 100kW+ of power.
Each cabinet holds two trays and accompanying interface equipment. In Q1 2023, 10 cabinets will be connected into one ‘Exapod’ that will be the 1.1 exaflops (BF16/CFP8) Dojo system.
Tesla plans to install a total of seven ExaPods in Palo Alto, potentially offering 8.8 exaflops (BF16/CFP8). This will be competitive with the Google Oklahoma data center.
Musk said Tesla may offer Dojo to companies as a AI Cloud service.
Tesla is building next generation Dojo chips and tiles that will provide another 4X in performance.
3 thoughts on “Google and Tesla Will Compete With 10-100 Exaflop AI Clouds”
Curious how the advanced cloud companies are getting weirder and weirder and ever more aloof and distant, factorizing out the control of computing from their customer’s side into their opaque and remote sancta sanctorum.
With approaches and technology fewer and fewer can understand and change, only a priesthood of researchers from exclusive schools, despite their desire to make it approachable and have more possible candidates for their postings.
If this continues, people will have cars, robot maids and workers that think and act thanks to being tethered to the Tesla or Google cloud, creating a potentially catastrophic civilization-wide bottleneck, depending on permanent communication with the AI mother lodes.
Yes, we are already kinda there, but it will be up to the point where cars will crash, drones will fall from the sky, robots will cease working and create accidents and people will die soon if the tether is broken.
That is definitely not impossible, but I think you are fundamentally misinterpreting how the “cars and robot maids” will probably work: running their own neural networks offline, and only depending on the link to the great cloud for software updates, much like our own smartphones already depend on either the Apple or the Play Store, whichever the case may be.
AIAAS