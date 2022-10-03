Google and Tesla Will Compete With 10-100 Exaflop AI Clouds

In early 2022, Google revealed it is operating a full cluster of eight of these AI supercomputing pods in its Oklahoma data center. There is combined 9 exaflops of peak aggregate performance. Google believes this makes this “the world’s largest publicly available ML hub in terms of cumulative computing power, while operating at 90% carbon-free energy.”

Google plans to buidl a dozen AI data centers.

Tesla Announced AI Dojo Training at the Scale of Google AI Cloud

Each Tesla Dojo AI training tray consists of six training tiles. Tesla said each 135kg tray offers 54 petaflops (BF16/CFP8) and requires 100kW+ of power.

Each cabinet holds two trays and accompanying interface equipment. In Q1 2023, 10 cabinets will be connected into one ‘Exapod’ that will be the 1.1 exaflops (BF16/CFP8) Dojo system.

Tesla plans to install a total of seven ExaPods in Palo Alto, potentially offering 8.8 exaflops (BF16/CFP8). This will be competitive with the Google Oklahoma data center.

Musk said Tesla may offer Dojo to companies as a AI Cloud service.

Tesla is building next generation Dojo chips and tiles that will provide another 4X in performance.