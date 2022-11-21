Elon Musk indicates that Tesla FSD Version 11 will go to wide release in December, 2022 for anyone who purchased FSD in the US.
This would likely mean that at the Jan 20th, 2023 earnings call they should recognize all of the deferred revenue. 50% of the FSD price was deferred until all features were available.
By “wide release next month” do you mean to those who currently have beta or to anyone who purchased FSD who won’t have to do safety score.
— Zack (@BLKMDL3) November 21, 2022
Tesla has also placed a large order with Taiwan Semiconductor for more advanced chips (4 nanometer or so) for more advanced hardware 4 for full self driving. Hardware 4 should enable FSD to be over 10 times safer than average human drivers versus up three or four times safer with Hardware 3.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
2 thoughts on “Tesla FSD Version 11 For Anyone Who Purchased FSD”
“In ~2 years, summon should work anywhere connected by land & not blocked by borders, eg you’re in LA and the car is in NY”
Elon Musk Tweet Jan 10, 2016
“It’s financially insane to buy anything other than a Tesla,”
“It would be like owning a horse in three years. I mean, fine if you want to own a horse. But you should go into it with that expectation.”
“Tesla will have robotaxis on the roads by 2020”
Elon Musk Tesla Autonomy Investor Day in Palo Alto 2019
Musk has already made outlandish claims about FSD in the past. So far his track record on the subject is not amazing.
Brian, while I understand that you might like his work at SpaceX, at the moment, Teslas are just nice cars. The autopilot function is not even remotely capable of handling the road on its own. And while people will reply that it is not supposed to work as autopilot but just as a tool to assist drivers, this is the idea that Musk continued (and continues) to sell.
Why is updating hardware going to increase safety? I can understand why software updates can have a huge increase in safety profiles but increasing already powerful hardware is unlikely to make a significant difference.