SpaceX Stacks Super Heavy Starship and 7-10 Weeks to Orbital Flight

SpaceX had four rockets on four pads and two Dragons on orbit today—as CRS-26 Dragon departed the space station with Crew-5 Dragon still attached to the orbiting lab, Falcon Heavy rolled out of the hangar, two Falcon 9’s readied for launch, and Ship 24 was stacked onto Booster 7.

