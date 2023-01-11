SpaceX Stacks Super Heavy Starship and 7-10 Weeks to Orbital Flight

SpaceX had four rockets on four pads and two Dragons on orbit today—as CRS-26 Dragon departed the space station with Crew-5 Dragon still attached to the orbiting lab, Falcon Heavy rolled out of the hangar, two Falcon 9’s readied for launch, and Ship 24 was stacked onto Booster 7.
We have a real shot at late February. March launch attempt appears highly likely.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2023
Ship 24 stacked on Super Heavy Booster 7 at Starbase in Texas pic.twitter.com/hLcghfq349
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 10, 2023
All four orbital launch pads fully loaded with rockets for the first time! https://t.co/EXlB0p5vWN
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2023
