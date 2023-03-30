Race for Mass Scale Humanoid Robots

Sanctuary AI has about $100 million in funding and has deployed its humanoid bot to commercial stores to perform over 120 retail tasks.

Sanctuary AI has some superior capabilities like handling mailing labels and ziploc bags. If I were Tesla, I would buy SanctuaryAI now. If not then Amazon will.

Amazon has about one million robots (pallet bots) speeding up the movement of goods at warehouses.

Amazon has its own robotics research and manufacturing.

Amazon by itself or by purchasing or guaranteeing a million humanoid robot order will likely emerge to compete with Tesla and its Teslabot.

Google is developing its Googlebot.



I think SanctuaryAI-Amazon would be the strongest competitor to Tesla. Amazon also owns Wholefoods and has cashierless checkout at Amazon Go stores.