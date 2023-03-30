Sanctuary AI has about $100 million in funding and has deployed its humanoid bot to commercial stores to perform over 120 retail tasks.
Sanctuary AI has some superior capabilities like handling mailing labels and ziploc bags. If I were Tesla, I would buy SanctuaryAI now. If not then Amazon will.
Amazon has about one million robots (pallet bots) speeding up the movement of goods at warehouses.
Amazon has its own robotics research and manufacturing.
Amazon by itself or by purchasing or guaranteeing a million humanoid robot order will likely emerge to compete with Tesla and its Teslabot.
Google is developing its Googlebot.
I think SanctuaryAI-Amazon would be the strongest competitor to Tesla. Amazon also owns Wholefoods and has cashierless checkout at Amazon Go stores.
4 thoughts on “Race for Mass Scale Humanoid Robots”
Sanctuary AI’s teleoperated robot is cool, but mostly useless. Only great for hazardous environments (nuclear related or space). But it needs to have AI, to be truly great.
Tesla won’t buy them, no point, by the end of the year they will likely be ahead of Sanctuary AI.
I think the current leader in practical humanoid robot workers, is Agility Robotics with Digit. But another cool one worth mentioning is Apptronik’s Astra.
I think it counts especially if it’s a basis of data collection for NN training. For Tesla it’s analogous to their whole business plan of getting customers to buy into being allowed to giving them big training data for FSD and pay for the privilege. A single remote operator might do tricky parts of a job for several robots until they learned them well enough themselves. It allows switching back and forth easily from NN in training and human trainer.
For many companies it’s valuable free publicity that they are using leading edge tech.
It appears that one of the dexterous telerobots is being teleoperated. That doesn’t count. It would consume the time of a human on a 1 minute : 1 minute basis only 8 hours a day and is unable to perform activities anywhere as quickly as just a human. So, it would be a net inefficiency and cost more than just employing a human. But, at least it is a humanoid form into which AI could be placed.
Yes but if there were enough tasks an AI could perform and some a human would be needed for the human could switch between different work venues to complete the human tasks, thereby keeping several bots at several locations having access to human level competence temporarily while functioning at robot level the rest of the time.
Sort of like how those voice recognition systems strive to deal with some helpline requests so that fewer of them need to go straight to a human. Though that may be a bad example because I’ve never had a call to my bank get dealt with without going through a human yet. Bank voice recognition and AI isn’t using these new ChatGPT things yet.
My point is that telepresence doesn’t have to be an all or nothing thing. When a supervisor is training a new cashier first they explain things and have them watch, then they stand with them while they do it, eventually they can go away and come back when there is a question.