Tesla Cybertruck Will Be Dominant Work Truck and a Cult Car

Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley has written that he thinks the Tesla Cybertruck could end up being a “Cult” Car with only 50,000 to 100,000 per year production volumes. This is despite over 1.5 million reserved Cybertrucks.
Nextbigfuture has calculated that a Tesla Cybertruck will be able to beat the range of a gas-powered Ford F150. This is based upon the calculated Tesla Cybertruck specifications with the assumption they will use Tesla Semi technology. A Ford F150 has a 23 gallon fuel tank and gets 460 miles of range without carrying anything and gets 207 miles of range with payload. F150 handles 8,200 lbs of towing and maximum payload of 1,985 lbs. The F-150 Platinum has a 36 gallon tank. The platinum has a range of 324 mile range with a heavy load.
Tesla Cybertruck will also use several Plaid motors (like the Tesla Semi) and a 1000-volt powertrain. These are optimized to not lose range under load. Cybertrucks with Semi motors and powertrain should have 200 miles of range with full loads with 85 kWh batteries and 250 miles with 110 kWh. A 180 kWh pack should give 500 miles empty and 400 miles under class 4 load.
A Tesla Cybertruck with a 180 kWh pack pulling a combined vehicle and payload weight of 15,000 lbs would beat the gasoline Ford F150, Ford F250 and Ford F350. The Tesla Cybertruck would outclass the Rivian and the Ford Lightning.
Adam Jonas predicted the Tesla Cybertruck will weigh over 7000 lbs. The Tesla Semi has vastly lighter weight and more range than all competing electric Semi trucks. The Tesla Model Y and 3 have superior range and weight than all competing electric cars. Tesla Cybertruck has exoskeleton and powertrain are all designed for lighter weight and more efficiency. Tesla Cybertruck will be using adapations of the plaid motors used in the Semi and the Model S and X. This already is known to have abundant power and light weight.
I matched the formula for energy used by the Tesla Semi for their recent 500-mile video-recorded delivery of 81,000 lbs. Tesla is about 13% from optimal assuming they drove at 60mph on their 500-mile test. If they drove at 52mph then they were 27% from optimal. Optimal based upon known aerodynamics and other parameters. The formula is at the bottom of this article.
A Tesla Cybertruck that is able to match the Tesla Semi at 13% from optimal energy usage while towing or moving loads would surpass a Ford F150 range while towing with a 110 kWh battery pack.
I have used a formula for calculating the energy usage for an electric vehicle based upon its weight, speed and aerodynamics.
This formula is from the – ACS Energy Letter – Performance Metrics Required of Next-Generation Batteries to Make a Practical Electric Semi Truck [2017, American Chemical Society]
Instagrammer, Ftronz, posted a picture and video of a beta production Tesla Cybertruck.
5 thoughts on “Tesla Cybertruck Will Be Dominant Work Truck and a Cult Car”
They need to add some grooves to the sides. This could be done by running the sheets through rollers so it would not cost much more. The reason is these large flat surfaces will, as you can see, have all these wavy bumps. What I’m talking about, in general, not necessarily exactly this type of grooving, is the same sort of thing as the grooves in this old-fashioned diner in this music video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2WcOdz96ko
They could put some sort of honeycomb underneath the large flat pieces but that defeats the purpose they had in the first place. BTW I think that diner looks absolutely fabulous. I love some of this, what I call, art deco style. Modern but with some accents, but not too much.
The CT will go together fast, and will not need to be painted. There’s a lot of demand if half the reservations are exercised. There’s no reason Tesla won’t build a factory just for it.
Does not look like it is going to pull my 7 ton fifth wheel anytime soon.
First competition for the Ford Lightening will be the GM Chevy Silverado, who knows when or if a CT makes it to market.
Your aero for cybertruck is only valid if the load doesn’t contribute to drag – no towing, no toppers, everything fits in the covered bed.
Also no off-road or all-season tires with higher rolling resistance.
And highway speed is 80-85mph in most of the country…
In real life towing with a full size electric truck at real highway speeds, 1kWh per mile is about as good as it is going to get.
180kWh using only 5-80% SoC gives 135kWh usable on trips, so <135 miles between supercharger stops.