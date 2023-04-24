Cybertruck Should Be Like a 30% Larger Tesla Model Y and Base Model Starting in the $40-50K Price Range

Auto Expert Cory Steuben of Munro Associates has insights from a partially constructed Tesla Cybertruck. He says that it has maybe 20 parts in the front frame section versus hundreds of parts for Rivian. He describes many construction similarities to the Gigatexas Tesla Model Y. If Cybertruck is like a 30% larger Tesla Model Y, then different versions would weigh 5500 to 6000 lbs.

Cory Steuben and Munro Associates are car cost experts as they look at all of the component costs for many cars. Cory estimates that the base model Cybertruck will start at a $40k-50k price range.

The rumor is that the first Tesla Cybertrucks will be delivered at a Tesla Cybertruck event in September 2023.

Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction
00:01:38 Cory’s visit to Giga Berlin
00:21:55 How much more savings are there in battery technology?
00:39:45 How cheap EVs can change the world of auto
00:53:38 Will the auto market resemble the phone market?
01:05:25 Tesla’s latest price decrease strategy – smart or dumb?
01:14:13 Tesla Cybetruck deep dive
01:35:53 Community Q&A

