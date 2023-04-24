Cybertruck Should Be Like a 30% Larger Tesla Model Y and Base Model Starting in the $40-50K Price Range

Auto Expert Cory Steuben of Munro Associates has insights from a partially constructed Tesla Cybertruck. He says that it has maybe 20 parts in the front frame section versus hundreds of parts for Rivian. He describes many construction similarities to the Gigatexas Tesla Model Y. If Cybertruck is like a 30% larger Tesla Model Y, then different versions would weigh 5500 to 6000 lbs.

Cory Steuben and Munro Associates are car cost experts as they look at all of the component costs for many cars. Cory estimates that the base model Cybertruck will start at a $40k-50k price range.

The rumor is that the first Tesla Cybertrucks will be delivered at a Tesla Cybertruck event in September 2023.

My brain is literally on fire. Pouring over this image, zooming in and studying every little detail. Can’t wait until we get ours and bring it to the world on @live_munro. Headed to Berlin to tour “big factory on Friday”. Stay tuned. @farzyness @elonmusk @teardowntitan pic.twitter.com/W2SUT4n65b — Cory Steuben (@CorySteuben) April 20, 2023

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction

00:01:38 Cory’s visit to Giga Berlin

00:21:55 How much more savings are there in battery technology?

00:39:45 How cheap EVs can change the world of auto

00:53:38 Will the auto market resemble the phone market?

01:05:25 Tesla’s latest price decrease strategy – smart or dumb?

01:14:13 Tesla Cybetruck deep dive

01:35:53 Community Q&A

Love the size of this front Giga-casting, I can see SPR’s and threaded fasteners securing the body-side to the castings. No body-on-frame here! The geometry of the steel A-pillar perfectly ties into the top of shock tower. This thing will be STIFF. https://t.co/aJfBKtcyW7 pic.twitter.com/n2rzNZ0yYB — Cory Steuben (@CorySteuben) April 19, 2023