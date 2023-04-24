SpaceX Will Use a Massive Water-Cooled Steel Plate for the Starship Launchpad

SpaceX needs to rebuild and reinforce its launch pad after the powerful SpaceX Starship tore up hundreds of tons of concrete and dirt. SpaceX will not be using a flame diverter for the rebuilt Starship launch facility. They have been building a massive water-cooled steel plate for the past 3 months. The half-power static fire test had given them false-confidence that the concrete would withstand the full power launch.

Dr. Phil Metzger believes the water-cooled steel plate will work. The water will take away the heat and prevent the steel plate from melting.

