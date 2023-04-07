How Fast Can Other EV Companies Scale?

There are many electric car and truck analysts who project Tesla only capturing 20% of the electric Semi truck market and pickup truck market, SUV, Bus and Van markets. Tesla provided their estimate of the scale of those markets in their detailed Master Plan part 3.

Electric trucks and vans will take making a large amount of batteries. 19 million vehicles (10M vans and 9M trucks) each year using 100 kWh batteries is 1.9 TWh per year. 10% market share electric vans and truck market share would take 190 GWh/year. Tesla is leading the world with the use of most batteries. Tesla still uses over double the batteries that BYD does and over six times as much as VW or other car makers.

Any other electric truck and van company that was wanting to capture 10% of the global saturated mature large electric vehicle markets would need to scale ot 190 GWh/year of those class of vehicles. They would need to scale to 1.9 million large electric vehicles per year.

Tesla is leading the scaling of batteries and the technology for efficient and powerful heavy electric trucks could lead to the level of domination that Tesla has in the USA electric car market. This is 60-70% market share. Tesla should be the one who has 1 TWh/year to make 5 million Cybertrucks per year and 5 million Cybervans per year.

Tesla is projecting 3 million heavy (Semi and large) trucks per year. They will need 2.1 TWh/year of batteries. If Tesla dominates these electric heavy trucks with 80+% market share, then they would need about 1.6 TWh/Year of batteries for 2.4 Million heavy trucks.

Tesla will have huge challenges scaling to multi-terawatt hours per year of batteries and electric vehicles. Tesla has the factories and battery supply to scale to 50,000 and a funded expansion to 250,000 large electric Semi trucks per year. This would be at the existing Nevada factory which is undergoing a $3.6 billion expansion for more batteries and Semi production.