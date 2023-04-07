Open Source Vicuna Claims 90% Quality VS GPT-4

Vicuna-13B, an open-source chatbot trained by fine-tuning LLaMA on user-shared conversations collected from ShareGPT. Preliminary evaluation using GPT-4 as a judge shows Vicuna-13B achieves more than 90%* quality of OpenAI ChatGPT and Google Bard while outperforming other models like LLaMA and Stanford Alpaca in more than 90%* of cases. The cost of training Vicuna-13B is around $300. The training and serving code are publicly available for non-commercial use.

The Vicuna code is at FastChat’s Github.

There is an online demo here

Vicuna-13B is trained on user-shared conversations from ShareGPT and fine-tuned on LLaMA. It is backed by an enhanced dataset and an easy-to-use, scalable infrastructure.

