Open Source Vicuna Claims 90% Quality VS GPT-4

Vicuna-13B, an open-source chatbot trained by fine-tuning LLaMA on user-shared conversations collected from ShareGPT. Preliminary evaluation using GPT-4 as a judge shows Vicuna-13B achieves more than 90%* quality of OpenAI ChatGPT and Google Bard while outperforming other models like LLaMA and Stanford Alpaca in more than 90%* of cases. The cost of training Vicuna-13B is around $300. The training and serving code are publicly available for non-commercial use.
The Vicuna code is at FastChat’s Github.
Vicuna-13B is trained on user-shared conversations from ShareGPT and fine-tuned on LLaMA. It is backed by an enhanced dataset and an easy-to-use, scalable infrastructure.
The results are impressive and are comparable to the responses of the ChatGPT. Vicuna 13B is an impressive model and could be a potential competitor to other Open-sourced models. Preliminary evaluation using GPT-4 as a judge shows Vicuna-13B achieves more than 90%* quality of OpenAI ChatGPT and Google Bard while outperforming other models like LLaMA and Stanford Alpaca in more than 90%* of cases.
These things are quickly getting into the possibly-embedded territory. Vicuna is like 7.6 GB in size and requires just a bit more to run.
It’s not unthinkable to have all the quantized weights as fused on values in a FPGA or ASIC, with an efficient and low power consuming weight calculation architecture.
Such a thing would give since-power-on embedded LLM capabilities to any device, for example, to a server remote management engine. With appropriate prompt training as shown above, it could be an expert on troubleshooting the device’s many potential issues, regardless of the state of the OS.
Meta is being silly for not to fully open sourcing LLaMa and all of its derivatives.
