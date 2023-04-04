Over 1300 New AI Tools Including Codeium and LeiaPix

Futuretools.io is keeping track of the new AI tools.

Codeium

Codeium is a programming superpower that enables developers to quickly make changes to unfamiliar languages and codebases using natural language. It also helps minimize boilerplate coding, find and use APIs, and generate unit tests. It supports Python, CSS, JavaScript, Java, and Regex.

LeiaPix

LeiaPix Converterenables instant conversion of 2D images into beautiful 3D Lightfield images. Export to Leia Image Format, Side-By-Side 3D, Depth Map, or Lightfield Animation. Upload an image to upgrade to Lightfield.

Leia offers the largest 3D ecosystem to date, showcased by 3D Apps specially designed and built for Lume Pad 2.

LeiaPix Key Features

With LeiaPix you can share your existing 3D content from LeiaPlayer or use LeiaCam to create a new 3D memory.

Share 3D to 2D devices, the AI instantly crafts a Depth Animation so anyone can see your 3D creations.

LeiaPix Tips!

Create your LeiaPix profile and account from the App or a web browser.

Upload images, then add a caption and hashtag.

View and like photos from other creators.