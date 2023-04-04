Tesla Next Generation 4 Million Car Per Year Production Plan and FSD Coming to China

There are reports (rumors) from China that Tesla is planning a next generation low-priced high volume car with initial production capacity of 4 million vehicles.

36 Krypton learned from several industry insiders that Tesla is planning a grand production capacity map for its new low-priced models.

“This low-priced model is a small Model Y.” The source told 36 Krypton, “Tesla is building an annual production capacity plan of up to 4 million vehicles.”

According to 36 Krypton, this is an early production capacity strategy, and Tesla is passing it on to the industry chain: 4 million production capacity will be distributed in global factories, of which, the super factory in North America will undertake 2 million vehicles, and the Berlin factory in Germany and Shanghai Lingang factories each undertake 1 million vehicles. Among the North American factories, the Monterrey plant in Mexico will be the main production capacity of this new model.

Regarding the above information, 36 Krypton sought comments from Tesla’s official channels in China, but as of press time, no response has been received.

In Germany official agency documents saying that Tesla has submitted an application for a change to the factory, planning to increase the annual production capacity from 500,000 vehicles to 1 million vehicles.

Tesla FSD Coming to China

