All developed countries have fertility rates at the replacement level of 2.1 or higher. This is Israel.
There are some regions in some countries with replacement fertility rates.
Countries with very low fertility rates of 1.1 or less will have populations at one third of their current levels in 2100.
Countries with very low fertility rates of 1.6 to 1.8 will have populations at 60-70% of current levels in 2100.
No country has had fertility rates fall below replacement levels and then recovered and increased fertility to above replacement levels.
All of the pro-fertility policies like paying for childcare and lowering the costs to raise a family have about no improvement to about a 20-30% increase. This effect tends to last for a couple of decades at best.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
3 thoughts on “Only Developed Country With Replacement Birthrate is Israel”
For fun, find a chart of birthrates in the US based off of State.
I don’t buy into the population implosion mind set. World population will eventually rebound as populations with high fertility rate will stay so and eventually dominate.
I somewhat agree. Buried in the aggregate fertility numbers are subgroups that are having kids. Amish, for example.
But on the whole expect populations to collapse. Immigration will help those countries that can attract people and expect many developed countries to quietly celebrate this Malthusian milestone.