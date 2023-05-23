China is Making the Largest Ocean Uranium Extraction Testing Facility

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has commissioned a seawater uranium extraction test platform, said to be the largest such test platform to be built in the South China Sea. The new marine test platform has the ability to carry out material verification and amplification experiments in real ocean conditions. It looks like China is committing to a permanent Ocean facility for testing uranium extraction.

Previously, Japan, USA and other countries have extracted a kilograms of Uranium from seawater but the cost was three to ten times more than land mined Uranium.

The company added that, in the future, the test platform will form a “two centres, one platform” seawater uranium extraction scientific research base together with a research and test centre and an international exchange centre, construction of which has just got under way. These facilities, CNNC said, will create a “world-leading” seawater uranium extraction technology development centre.

Seawater contains naturally occurring uranium at a concentration of about 0.003 parts per million. Although this concentration is very low – the average abundance of uranium in the Earth’s crust is about 2.7 parts per million and ore grades are many times greater than that – the oceans are estimated to contain some 4 billion tonnes of the metal. The total uranium resources in land-based ores recoverable at costs of up to USD130 per kilogram stands at around 3.7 million tonnes, so the oceans could be an important resource of uranium if it can be recovered economically.